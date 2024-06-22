Police and beekeeper attend as mass swarm of honey bees cause havoc on Derbyshire road

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
4 minutes ago
Police and a local beekeeper helped to collect a mass swarm of bees flying around a street in Ripley.

This week officers from Codnor, Ripley and Waingroves Police SNT found themselves with rather unusual task on their hands. While on patrol they came across a mass swarm of honey bees on Beighton Street in Ripley.

On arrival the swarm were seen circling the entire street before coming together on one vehicle - a Volksvagen Sharan - which was parked on the street.

The officers contacted a local beekeeper who collected them safely and released them into a safer environment.

