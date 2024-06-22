Police and beekeeper attend as mass swarm of honey bees cause havoc on Derbyshire road
This week officers from Codnor, Ripley and Waingroves Police SNT found themselves with rather unusual task on their hands. While on patrol they came across a mass swarm of honey bees on Beighton Street in Ripley.
On arrival the swarm were seen circling the entire street before coming together on one vehicle - a Volksvagen Sharan - which was parked on the street.
The officers contacted a local beekeeper who collected them safely and released them into a safer environment.
