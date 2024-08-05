This video More videos

Spectacular footage has captured a rare sunfish, that usually lives in tropical waters, swimming off the East Yorkshire coast.

A rare fish that usually lives in tropical waters has been spotted in the sea, near Bridlington. The sunfish was filmed from a fishing boat, by Kit Gallagher (click to play above).

Rare tropical sunfish spotted off Yorkshire coast | Kit Gallagher