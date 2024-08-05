Rare tropical 'mola mola' sunfish spotted swimming in North Sea near Bridlington
Spectacular footage has captured a rare sunfish, that usually lives in tropical waters, swimming off the East Yorkshire coast.
A rare fish that usually lives in tropical waters has been spotted in the sea, near Bridlington. The sunfish was filmed from a fishing boat, by Kit Gallagher (click to play above).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.