1 . Red kite

Kites are beginning to rival buzzards for their ubiquity in certain areas - which is an astonishing fact given their history. In the 1900s they were almost extinct in the UK, with just a few left in remote hills in Wales. After a reintroduction programme, there are now thousands of breeding pairs, which have slowly spread across the country. To recognise a red kite, look for a bird which soars like a buzzard, but appears a touch thinner. The red is not always obvious from the ground when looking at them in the sky - the giveaway is the forked tail and thinner wings, unlike the buzzard’s “squared-off” tail and wing feathers. | RSPB Images