Discover the UK's top 10 spots for witnessing the autumn migration of birds. From remote islands to scenic reserves, these locations offer the perfect opportunities for birdwatchers to observe rare and diverse species on their journey.

The UK is a prime destination for birdwatchers, especially during the autumn migration. As the seasons change, countless species make their way through the British Isles, offering birdwatchers the perfect opportunity to enjoy this spectacle. Party Houses reveal the best places in the UK for migratory bird watching in autumn.

1. Fair Isle, Shetland

Fair Isle, located between mainland Shetland and Orkney, is a renowned bird observatory attracting birdwatchers from all over the world. Its remote location makes it an essential stopover for migrating birds, many of which are rare.

Species:

Pallas's Warbler: This rare warbler is often spotted on Fair Isle during autumn migration.

Yellow-browed Warbler: Another regular autumn visitor, drawn to the island's diverse habitats.

Best Viewing Times: September to October

Best Viewing Spots:

The Observatory: The bird observatory on the island offers excellent viewing opportunities and expert guidance.

South Light: A strategic spot for spotting seabirds and passerines as they come ashore.

2. RSPB Minsmere, Suffolk

Managed by the RSPB, Minsmere Nature Reserve is a hotspot for a variety of migratory birds. The diverse habitats, including wetlands, reedbeds, and woodlands, attract numerous species.

Species:

Redstart: These birds can be seen in the reserve during their migration.

Waders: Look for species like the spotted redshank and avocet as they stop over.

Best Viewing Times: September to November

Best Viewing Spots:

The Wildlife Lookout: Offers views of the reedbeds and wetlands.

The Scrape: Ideal for spotting wading birds and waterfowl.

3. Skomer Island, Pembrokeshire

Skomer Island is a birdwatcher’s paradise, known for its seabird colonies. During autumn, the island becomes a vital resting point for migratory birds, especially those crossing the Atlantic.

Species:

Short-eared Owl: Often seen hunting over the island’s grasslands.

Manx Shearwater: Thousands pass through during autumn migration.

Best Viewing Times: August to October

Best Viewing Spots:

The Wick: A cliffside vantage point for seabird watching.

Garland Stone: Perfect for observing passing shearwaters and other seabirds.

4. RSPB Leighton Moss, Lancashire

This extensive reedbed reserve in Lancashire is a magnet for migratory birds. Its varied habitats support a wide range of species, making it a prime birdwatching location during the autumn migration.

Species:

Bearded Tit: These charming birds can be seen flitting through the reedbeds.

Marsh Harrier: Watch for these majestic raptors hunting over the wetlands.

Best Viewing Times: September to November

Best Viewing Spots:

The Causeway: Provides excellent views of the reedbeds and surrounding marsh.

Lower Hide: A great place for watching waterfowl and waders.

5. Bempton Cliffs, East Yorkshire

Bempton Cliffs are famous for their seabird colonies, but during autumn, the cliffs and surrounding areas become a refuge for migrating birds. The towering chalk cliffs provide a dramatic backdrop for birdwatching.

Species:

Northern Wheatear: Frequently seen during their migration along the cliffs.

Red-breasted Flycatcher: A rare autumn visitor that occasionally turns up in the area.

Best Viewing Times: September to October

Best Viewing Spots:

The Seabird Centre: Offers panoramic views of the cliffs and the sea.

Staple Newk: A prime spot for observing seabirds and migrant species.

6. The Cairngorms National Park, Scotland

The Cairngorms is the UK's largest national park, offering diverse habitats ranging from ancient woodlands to mountain plateaus. In autumn, it becomes a playground for migrating birds, particularly raptors and woodland species.

Species:

Golden Eagle: Often seen soaring over the mountains.

Crossbill: The pine forests are home to these enigmatic birds, with autumn being a good time to spot them.

Best Viewing Times: September to October

Best Viewing Spots:

Loch Garten: Famous for its Osprey sightings and other woodland birds.

Cairngorm Mountain: Offers opportunities to spot raptors and alpine species.

7. Exminster Marshes, Devon

Located on the Exe Estuary, Exminster Marshes are an important stopover for migratory birds, particularly waders and wildfowl. The mix of freshwater marsh, reedbeds, and estuarine mudflats makes it a birdwatcher’s delight in autumn.

Species:

Curlew: These large waders are a common sight on the marshes.

Pintail: Large flocks gather here during the migration period.

Best Viewing Times: October to November

Best Viewing Spots:

The Canal Path: A great place to observe birds feeding in the marshes.

Turf Locks: Offers views of both the marshes and the estuary.

8. The Farne Islands, Northumberland

The Farne Islands are famous for their seabird colonies, but in autumn, they also serve as a critical stopover for migratory birds. The islands’ isolation makes them an attractive resting spot for birds traveling along the east coast.

Species:

Goldcrest: One of the many small passerines that can be seen on the islands during migration.

Purple Sandpiper: These hardy waders are often found feeding on the rocky shores.

Best Viewing Times: September to October

Best Viewing Spots:

Inner Farne: Offers the best opportunities to see migrant passerines and waders.

Staple Island: Excellent for watching seabirds and migrating species.

9. RSPB Arne, Dorset

RSPB Arne is a diverse reserve with heathland, woodland, and coastal habitats, making it a haven for migratory birds. Its position on the south coast means it catches a wide variety of species on their journey.

Species:

Dartford Warbler: A resident species that is easier to spot in autumn.

Spoonbill: These striking birds often stop by during their migration.

Best Viewing Times: September to November

Best Viewing Spots:

Shipstal Point: Ideal for watching waders and wildfowl in the estuary.

Coombes Bay: A good spot for observing woodland birds and heathland species.

10. Spurn Point, East Yorkshire

Spurn Point is a narrow spit of land jutting into the North Sea, making it a perfect landfall for exhausted migratory birds. The unique geography funnels birds into a small area, creating excellent bird watching opportunities.

Species:

Ring Ouzel: A scarce migrant that often turns up at Spurn during autumn.

Pied Flycatcher: Commonly seen flitting through the scrub during migration.

Best Viewing Times: September to October

Best Viewing Spots:

The Point: Offers panoramic views and is a hotspot for migratory passerines.

The Canal Zone: A good area for spotting warblers and other small birds.