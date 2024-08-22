Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Royal gardener Jack Stooks recommends ‘investing in a small handheld barbecue’ and ditching the disposables

With the August bank holiday taking place this weekend, it’s a great time to get the picnic blankets and barbecues back out.

But with many outdoor gatherings likely to be organised on a spontaneous basis, it can be hard to remember to keep environmentally-minded when eating and drinking amid wildlife.

Senior royal gardener Jack Stooks, who has worked in the royal gardens of the Highgrove Estate for more than 20 years, has given his thoughts on how to stay respectful of nature when entertaining al-fresco.

Speaking on behalf of industry analytics platform Stocklytics, Jack recommends Brits ‘invest in a small handheld barbecue’ that they will ‘look after’ rather than opting for a disposable type.

He also points out that while supermarkets are convenient, it’s well worth ‘supporting local communities’ by going to farm shops and butchers to purchase meat.

This also benefits wildlife by ‘reducing plastic waste’ that could be left behind, as well as ‘helping local farmers keep businesses up and running’.

Finally, he warns people they must ‘show respect’ for the outdoors, and warns people to stop ‘leaving a mess for others to deal with’.

Speaking exclusively to Stocklytics, senior royal gardener Jack Stooks reveals: “Invest in a small handheld barbecue that you’re going to look after. You can buy very small handheld type barbecues, and most supermarkets do a hiking sized barbecue people can take with them. You’re less likely to leave that. If you’re planning on doing these nice summer barbecues, invest in something like that that won't be left on a beach or in a field. Rather than take advantage of these disposable barbecues that you will chuck and leave, invest in one that is a little more expensive but will hold in time, and you’re going to look after it.

Try to buy locally when it comes to getting meat for your barbecue

“With regards to meat, people tend to go into supermarkets and buy ready made sausages, barbecue burgers… go to local butchers and farm shops and buy food that has a lot less waste, a lot less plastic waste in. You’re helping local communities, helping local farmers keep their businesses up and running and you’re generally doing a better thing by cutting down on plastic waste, and any waste people might end up leaving behind.”

Barbecuers and picnic goers must respect the land they’re on

“Waste from barbecues and picnics is becoming more and more of a problem. People will go out for a picnic and take small, disposable barbecues you can buy in most supermarkets. They’ll then take all the meat etc. in plastic containers with them, go off to the beach or park, have their barbecue and then just leave their rubbish in a bag and hope someone else will come and pick it up, this is one of the reasons why we’re getting more waste in the seas around us. It causes problems for the wildlife on beaches, because animals start digging into it and getting sick from things left on beaches. Also in the fields, I know even local farmers spot people going and having a picnic in their fields after going for a wander, then they’ll leave and just leave a mess for other people to deal with, which is not okay. The ideal way to deter that is to show some respect for where you’re going and whose land you’re going to be on. After all, we are all bad for it, and if we don’t care for nature, then eventually we’ll be left with nothing.”