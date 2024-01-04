The badger was so thoroughly entangled that it took rescuers 40 minutes to free him, in the pouring rain

The RSPCA is reminding people about the danger football nets can pose to wildlife - after a badger became so badly tangled it was barely visible.

Rescuers from the animal welfare charity's Cymru branch were called to a football field near the Monmouth Leisure Centre on New Year's Eve (31 December), where a badger's whole body had become entangled in netting. The badger was nearly impossible to see as he had become covered in mud as he fought to escape - but luckily he was spotted by a member of the public.

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Emma Smith said: “This poor badger was completely camouflaged as he was caked in mud and was very lucky to be spotted. It is heartbreaking to think how long he may have been there struggling to get free - but we’re so relieved he was spotted.

It's unknown how long the badger was trapped before he was spotted (RSPCA Cymru/Supplied)

“The member of the public was very kind to wait for me at the location and also walked back with me to my van and helped me get my equipment to the badger," she continued - even though it was pouring with rain. “It must have then taken me around 40 minutes to get him free by cutting the net and untwisting the rope. I would say he was the worst animal tangled in netting I had ever seen - it is a real reminder as to the dangers of netting like this.”

Emma said luckily he hadn’t sustained any injuries. “He was very happy to be released and very quickly went back underneath some fencing towards some woodland,” she added.

The RSPCA’s most recent figures show that in 2022 the charity took a total 1,798 calls - including 105 from Wales - relating to animals which had become entangled in netting. Across England and Wales, 315 of these calls related to wild mammals, including 167 foxes and 62 hedgehogs.

RSPCA Cymru is now hoping to spread the message about the dangers that everyday netting - from roof netting to football goals - pose to the wildlife who share our communities. Putting netting away after use to prevent wild animals getting entangled is just one of the many things people can do to help native wildlife.

RSPCA policy officer Rebecca Machin said: “It’s really important that people understand how lethal unattended football netting can be and how often these incidents happen - particularly at this time of year, when the curiosity of young, inexperienced animals gets them into potentially deadly situations. We’re urging the public to help us spread the message - remember to put your sports netting away after use and never leave it unmonitored, particularly overnight."

The RSPCA also received countless reports about wild birds trapped in or behind netting on roofs and bridges - with a large number involving bird-deterrent netting, she added. “Problems arise when netting is put up incorrectly or becomes damaged, leaving gaps where birds can enter and become trapped, leaving them susceptible to a long and painful death from injury or starvation.