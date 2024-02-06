Watch more of our videos on Shots!

RSPCA Cymru is urging people to pick up their trash to protect wildlife, after a goose with part of an aluminium can stuck in its mouth with had to be cut free.

The Canada-greylag goose cross was first spotted in a small pond in Aberdare, near the Dare River, on 31 January. The bird had a can wedged inside the top of its beak, leaving it unable to eat or drink. RSPCA animal rescue officer Paula Milton and a member of the public later searched the area, but could not find the goose.

“I was disheartened, but I said I would be back after my next job,” Officer Milton said. “I couldn’t stop thinking about this poor goose so after my next call out I cancelled my lunch so I could return, as I would be running out of time to track down this bird."

The goose was unable to eat or drink (Photo: RSPCA Cymru/Supplied)

Luckily, she found the injured goose not long after - camouflaged against the pond's bank. Using her net, she managed to catch him successfully, so he could be freed from his ordeal. “I took him away from the water and put a blanket over him to keep him calm,” she said. “I then got to work by carefully cutting the can off his mouth. Luckily it was aluminium so was easy to cut off."

She checked the goose over, and it looked like he had been stuck for less than 48 hours - and hadn't done too much damage. "I was able to let him go straight away. He swam off and started to drink... I am so pleased I was able to find him as he was so well camouflaged. The member of the public who I met there is going to keep an eye on him and I also rang the caller who was over the moon that we had got him and will keep an eye on him too.”

The goose luckily only suffered minor injuries (Photo: RSPCA Cymru/Supplied)

Although there was a happy ending in this case, the RSPCA say the incident is another reminder as to the danger litter poses to wildlife - and the importance of ensuring waste and litter is always disposed of correctly. “This incident reminds us that everyday objects can cause distress and difficulties for animals,” Officer Milton said.

"Litter can impact all animals - and the RSPCA continues to remind the public to bin, recycle or reuse waste materials so we can avoid incidents like this happening," she added.