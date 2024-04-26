Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mother swan trying to protect her eggs has died after a suspected dog attack - with the RSPCA urging pet owners to be mindful of wildlife this spring.

The injured bird was found sitting on her nest in Pocklington Canal, East Yorkshire, on Tuesday (22 April) - with a splayed wing and a large wound on her body. Her partner was also present, but was uninjured, RSPCA animal rescue officer Dan Richardson said, and the pair had two eggs..

The stretch of the canal where the swan was found is popular with walkers. Officer Richardson said he found loose feathers scattered nearby, which indicated the swans were likely trying to defend their nest.

The female swan was bleeding heavily, so the RSPCA rushed her to a vet hospital. The smell coming from her wound indicated it was infected and the attack - which vets believed had been by a dog - had probably occurred a few days before. Sadly, the decision was made to put her to sleep to prevent further suffering.

Despite an infected wound and an injured wing, the mother swan was still trying to incubate her eggs (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

“Members of the public I saw on the canal told me she was one of a pair of swans who nest in the same location every year, and also how much they enjoy seeing them, so this incident will be very upsetting for many people who come to this area,” Officer Richardson continued. “Although you mustn’t disturb nesting birds or remove their eggs, we intervened on this occasion because of the severity of the swan’s injuries. The vet said the deep wound was particularly nasty and the swan didn’t need any restraining, which illustrates how serious her condition was.”

He believed there was a small change her eggs might survive, but it was a bit of a long shot. “The parents do share parental responsibility, so there's a possibility the male might incubate the eggs. But we have sadly lost an adult swan and also potentially the brood.”

The incident showed how important it was to keep dogs on leads in areas where they were likely to be nesting birds, he added. “We’re urging people, once again, to be responsible and help us protect and care for nature by putting their dogs on leads around wildlife. If you're by a river or a canal there are highly likely to be water birds around and at this time of the year they will have laid eggs.”

At Pocklington Canal there had been temporary signs put up in both directions, stating there were nesting swans in the area and to stay clear - and keep dogs under control - he said. “But sadly this advice does not appear to have been heeded by everyone.”

The RSPCA said dog owners had a legal responsibility under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 to keep their dogs under control in public places. Swans, their nests and their eggs - as well as those of other wild waterfowl - are also protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.