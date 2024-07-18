Say final 'goodbye’ to single-use coffee cups with playful funeral video campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sustainable drinkware specialist Circular&Co has released a tongue-in-cheek video to wish a permanent farewell to single-use coffee cups.

The satirical video, titled ‘It’s time to say goodbye’, shows the funeral of a single-use cup to drive awareness of the growing need to encourage and adopt more sustainable options.

‘Luke Warm’s’ funeral playfully accounts for the 2.5 billion disposable cups consumed yearly that, whether through legislation, climate or consumer pressure, will soon be driven out of use.

The video forms part of the brand’s integrated marketing campaign which encourages UK businesses to play their part in eliminating single-use coffee cups and embrace a future of commercially viable returnable solutions.

Luke Warm's funeral

With most single-use cups sent to landfill each year, taking decades to break down, Circular&Co. has urged businesses to explore returnable cup schemes that can deliver immediate environmental, cost and CSR benefits once implemented.

Ashleigh Smith, brand strategy and marketing manager at Circular&Co., said: “Luke Warm’s funeral comes at a time where the need for change has never been more urgent. Driving awareness and interest of the sustainable alternatives available to businesses is crucial to putting an end to single-use coffee cups, and our playful take on the subject intends to do just that.

“We believe in a circular world, where the products we use every day are designed to never reach landfill or pollute the environment. Our returnable cup schemes are testament to this, and we are determined to empower businesses looking to transition towards a reuse revolution. Simply put, the future is returnable.”

Circular&Co.’s Circular Returnable Cup is designed specifically to support businesses implementing a returnable cup system, helping local communities, groups and businesses to make circularity accessible for everyone. Returnable Cups systems mean customers have the chance to loan a reusable cup for a small deposit, which can then be returned and refunded or kept in exchange for the original fee. The cups are then washed onsite and made ready for reuse.

The video was made in collaboration with creative advertising and marketing agency One Black Bear.