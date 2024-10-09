Seal pups rescued off UK coast released back to wild

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three abandoned seal pups, Sage, Lilly, and Snow Drop, have been released back into the wild after successful rehabilitation at SEA LIFE Hunstanton. The pups were rescued from Wells Beach, Brancaster, and Hunstanton earlier this year.

SEA LIFE Hunstanton have released three seal pups, Sage, Lilly, and Snow Drop, back into the wild following a successful rehabilitation programme.

The pups, rescued from Wells Beach, Brancaster, and Hunstanton, were found too young to survive on their own, prompting their care and rehabilitation at SEA LIFE’s dedicated Seal Rescue Centre.

Each of these seal pups were likely left by their mother too early, a common yet unfortunate occurrence. While the reasons for abandonment can vary and are often unknown, wildlife experts at SEA LIFE monitor the condition of each pup to determine whether they can survive without human support. In this case, it was clear the pups needed help.

Before their release, the pups were closely monitored for health and growth. They were weighed regularly to ensure they reached the necessary size and strength to survive in the wild. Each seal pup was also fitted with a flipper tag, allowing staff to track their progress after release and gain valuable insights into their behaviour and movements.

Sophie Negus, Displays Supervisor at the SEA LIFE Seal Hospital, said: "Releasing these pups back into the wild after weeks of care is a bittersweet moment for us all. You develop a bond with the seals so it’s sad to see them go, but we’re excited to see them thrive in the wild!

“Wildlife welfare is our top priority, and while the UK seal population is strong, there are always individual animals that need an extra hand. We’re confident in the effectiveness of our rescue process, and we know from years of experience that these pups will have the best chance at a full and healthy life after their rehabilitation."

The seal pups have been carefully transported to the beach, weighed one last time, and then released at the waterline, where they began their new journey back in the wild. Their flipper tags will remain as a way to track their movements and ensure their integration back into the natural habitat.

SEA LIFE Hunstanton has been rescuing seal pups for several years, consistently providing the extra care and attention these animals need to thrive. The release of Sage, Lilly, and Snow Drop serves as a reminder of the critical work being done to support wildlife welfare, particularly in cases where animals need human assistance to survive.

For further information and to book tickets to see the incredible work carried out by SEA LIFE Hunstanton’s Seal Hospitals, please visit the website here: https://www.visitsealife.com/