Sewage spills in England have more than doubled in the past year, new data from the Environmental Agency has revealed.

Spills rose to 3.6 million hours in 2023, compared to 1.75 million hours in 2022. According to experts, this jump is in part due to heavy rain and subsequent sewage overflows.

Environment Agency director of water Helen Wakeham said: “Whilst it is disappointing that water companies have reported an increase in sewage spills in 2023, it is sadly not surprising. We are pleased to see record investment from the water sector, but we know it will take time for this to be reflected in spill data – it is a complex issue that won’t be solved overnight. No other country has the level of monitoring we do, with 100% of storm overflows in England now fitted with a monitor. We are better placed than ever before to hold water companies accountable – thanks to intelligence from our new whistleblower portal, our plans to expand our specialised workforce, new enforcement powers, increased water company inspections and new tools to inform our enforcement work.”

The data revealed that 464,056 sewage spills from monitored storm overflows had been reported in England last year, compared to 301,091 in 2022. It has also beaten 2020's record of 403,375, becoming the highest number of spills since current data began in 2016.

Labour have attacked the Conservative government over the handling of the sewage scandal. Shadow Environment Secretary, Steve Reed MP, said: “The Conservatives are too weak to get tough with polluting water companies. Instead of imposing Labour’s ban on water bosses’ bonuses, Steve Barclay has weakly chosen to only talk about doing it. The evidence is clear. We don’t need the dither and delay of a consultation, we need immediate action. That is why Labour will put the water companies under tough special measures. We will strengthen regulation so law-breaking water bosses face criminal charges, and give the regulator new powers to block the payment of bonuses until water bosses have cleaned up their filth.”

The Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey echoed Reed's words, adding: “The Liberal Democrats have been warning this Conservative government for years that the sewage scandal is ruining the country’s rivers and beaches, and pushing ecosystems to the brink of collapse. Rishi Sunak and the Conservative Party have failed to listen and, as a result, sewage spills are increasing, our precious countryside is being destroyed and swimmers are falling sick.

