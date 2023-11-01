Starfish and their relatives may have ditched their ancestor's torsos to get ahead of the game, new research found

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scientists now believe the entire body of a starfish may actually more closely resemble a head - and it could help solve the mystery of how they evolved their unusual five-pointed figures.

A new study undertaken in part by University of Southampton researchers, published in top science journal Nature on Wednesday (1 November), says that echinoderms - a group of animals including sea stars, sea urchins, and sand dollars - have a unique "five-fold" symmetrical body plan, which means that their body parts are arranged in five equal sections. But their ancestors were bilateral, meaning they had a left and right-hand side which mirrored one another, like humans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-author Dr Jeff Thompson told SWNS: “How the different body parts of the echinoderms relate to those we see in other animal groups has been a mystery to scientists for as long as we’ve been studying them.

The new study suggests starfish bodies are in face a single head (Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

“In their bilateral relatives, the body is divided into a head, trunk, and tail," he continued. "But just looking at a starfish, it's impossible to see how these sections relate to the bodies of bilateral animals.”

In the new study, researchers compared the molecular markers of a starfish to other deuterostomes - a wider animal group including echinoderms and some bilateral animals. The research team said they shared a common ancestor, so by comparing their development, they could learn more about how echinoderms evolved their unique bodies.

The team at Southampton used state of the art micro-CT scanning to understand the shape and structure of the animal in unprecedented detail. Then, their colleagues at US-based Stanford University created a three-dimensional map of gene expression in the starfish and find out where specific genes are being expressed during development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They found a distinct set of genes in the nervous system and skin of the bilateral animals' trunks - but in starfish, many of those genes were not present in the skin and nerves at all. “When we compared the expression of genes in a starfish to other groups of animals, like vertebrates, it appeared that a crucial part of the body plan was missing," Dr Thompson said.

"The genes that are typically involved in the patterning of the trunk of the animal weren’t expressed in the ectoderm... It seems the whole echinoderm body plan is roughly equivalent to the head in other groups of animals.”

This suggests that starfish and other echinoderms may have evolved their five-section body plan by losing the trunk region altogether, he added. This would have allowed them to move and feed differently than bilaterally symmetrical animals.