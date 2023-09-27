At a glance: Key findings from the 2023 State of Nature report

- One in six (16%) of species in Great Britain are at risk of extinction

- This includes 43% of British bird species, 31% of our amphibians and reptiles, and one-in-four land mammals (26%)

- The distribution of more than half (54%) of our plant species have declined

- So has the distribution of 59% of mosses and liverworts

- Important pollinator species like bees, hoverflies, and moths have decreased 18% on average

- Since 1970, the abundance of land and freshwater species studied has declined on average by 19%

- Only one in seven (14%) of our important wildlife habitats are in good condition

- This includes just 7% of our woodlands and a quarter (25%) of peatlands

- None of the seafloor habitats around the UK's coast were found to be in good condition

- Just 44% of our woodlands are being sustainably managed

- Only half of the UK's fish stocks are being sustainably harvested, although this has improved over the past 20 years