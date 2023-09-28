The iconic tree at Sycamore Gap was made famous when it appeared in Kevin Costner's 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves

Police are investigating after one of the UK's most famous and photographed trees is believed to have been purposefully cut down overnight.

The Sycamore Gap tree sat right by Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland National Park, nestled in a dip directly between two hills - making it a popular landmark for local walkers and visitors alike. Its fame came, in part, from actor Kevin Costner, when it appeared in his 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves. It was also voted the Woodland Trusts' Tree of the Year in 2016.

Northumbria Police are investigating whether a crime had been committed after pictures emerged on Thursday morning (28 September) of the tree lying on its side by the wall.

The region's police commissioner Kim McGuinness said she was “incandescent” with rage at the news, and officers would “do their utmost to catch whoever is behind this”.

The tree at Sycamore Gap, next to Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland, has come down overnight after being "deliberately felled," the Northumberland National Park Authority has said (Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

The Northumberland National Park Authority told PA: "(We) can confirm that sadly, the famous tree at Sycamore Gap has come down over night. We have reason to believe it has been deliberately felled.

“We are working with the relevant agencies and partners with an interest in this iconic North East landmark and will issue more details once they are known.”

The authority asked the public not to visit the site, near Crag Lough, “whilst we work with our partners to identify what has happened and to make the site safe”.

The Sycamore Gap tree by Hadrian's Wall is one of the most photographed trees in the UK. (Picture: Pixabay)

The National Trust - which looks after the tree alongside the National Park Authority - said it was “shocked and saddened” that the “iconic” tree had been cut down in the UNESCO World Heritage site.

“We are deeply shocked at what appears to be an act of vandalism," general manager Andrew Poad told PA. “The tree has been an important and iconic feature in the landscape for nearly 200 years and means a lot to the local community and to anyone who has visited the site.”

The news was met with heartbreak and outrage on social media, especially by those who had photographed it in all of its glory over the years.

One person, who had photographed it with the Northern Lights dancing above it, wrote on X - formerly known as Twitter: "I cant even begin to describe how sad I am that the most beautiful and famous tree in England Sycamore Gap has either been cut down or blew down. I am pretty devastated that the place I love most in Northumberland is essentially no more."