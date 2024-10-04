The 55k: Uber launches London’s first ever carbon-negative pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Uber is set to launch London’s first carbon-negative pub in Westminster, with doors officially opening to the public between 13.00 - 22.30 for two days from Tuesday 8th October.

Uber is launching London’s first carbon-negative pub, the ‘55k Tonnes’, set to open its doors from 8th-9th October. The pub, which is carbon-negative, will feature a range of innovative carbon-saving technologies such as Pavegen flooring which transforms footsteps into electrical power, and energy-generating power bikes - which allow consumers to generate electricity whilst sipping a beer in the saddle.

Created to celebrate the staggering 55,000 tonnes of air pollution saved in the Capital since 2021 by Uber’s electrification efforts, the pub will open its doors ahead of Uber’s second annual global climate event, GO-GET Zero.

London has become Uber’s global EV capital, with nearly 30% of Uber miles in London being driven by electric vehicles. Uber launched its electric-only option Uber Green in 2021 which costs the same as a standard UberX. Drivers also earn approximately 10% more on all Uber Green trips.

Uber Electrification Exterior Preview

The 55k Tonnes pub takes its name from Britain's numerous ‘tun’ pubs, with ‘tun’ being the old English word for a barrel or keg of beer. Located on the iconic streets of Westminster, the 55k Tonnes pub will be home to carbon-neutral brews, a unique happy hour starting at 5:50pm that includes £5.50 drinks designed to encourage people not to travel at rush hour alongside discounts on Uber Green rides to get you home from the pub.

Every sustainable brew sold at the pub will come with an Uber Green discount of 55% to help punters get home safely and sustainably.

The pub combines futuristic carbon-saving techniques like unique flooring that demonstrates how kinetic technology can be used to transfer energy from a single footstep into renewable power, and electric bikes allow customers to pedal and generate electricity while sipping their pints. The 55k Tonnes will also serve the carbon-negative beer, Swell, brewed by South London’s Gipsy Hill Brewing on draft.

Andrew Brem, General Manager at Uber UK, commented: “In the UK pubs are where we exchange ideas and opinions, and what better way to promote a dialogue on electrification in the UK than with a carbon-negative pub. The opening of The 55k Tonnes in Westminster showcases Uber’s commitment to sustainability in London and beyond.”

For those looking to visit the pub, it will be open from 13.00-22.30 on 7th and 9th October at 46 Great Peter St, London, SW1P 2HA.