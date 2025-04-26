The Long-tailed Titmouse: a unique British bird and one of the cutest | Kate Beaumont

I’m a wildlife expert and this is how to spot one of the cutest birds to be found in the British countryside and their fluffy fledglings.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Long-tailed tits must be up there for an award as our most cute little birds, and especially so for the young fledglings. When they leave the nest, the babies will often line up together on a tree branch, with their tiny round bodies and long tails, looking like so many little lollipops.

The species is unique amongst British birds being more closely related to a mostly tropical family of birds called the ‘Babblers’, rather than to the true titmice. They are genuinely tiny with a body of about two to three inches and a tail of three to three-and-a-half inches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long-tailed tits don’t generally wander far from where they were born, and related family groups form wintertime flocks which will defend their territory against incursions by others. One reason for this is that because of their tiny body-size, winter cold is a problem and so they are protecting their important night-time roosting sites. If there is a long, cold spell of winter weather they can lose eighty percent or more of the population. During the breeding season, related pairs whose nests have failed and older siblings, will help raise and feed the youngsters of the adults’ nest. The males tend to stay within the winter patch whereas the females may wander into neighbouring areas. The cooperative breeding is a generally tropical behaviour. For nesting they prefer scrub areas and build in thorny bushes often less than ten feet above ground level. Nests are made of over 6,000 plus pieces of lichens, feathers, spider egg cocoons, and moss.

Contact calls between individuals in a flock are very important as they roam the countryside or suburbs and are often the best way to detect long-tailed tits. You hear them before you see them. There are three main calls. Firstly, they make a single high-pitched ‘pit’, then there is a triple trill or ‘eez-eez-eez’, and finally, a rattling ‘schnuur’. If the flock crosses open ground between trees or scrub, or if an individual bird is separated from the flock, then the calls are faster and louder.

Professor Ian D. Rotherham, researcher, writer; broadcaster on wildlife; environmental issues, is contactable on [email protected] ; follow Ian’s blog and Twitter @IanThewildside