A third of British residents believe that log burner installation should be banned in the UK, due to the harmful effects on the environment and the people that live in it.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to brand new data from MyBuilder.com, the reliable way to hire tradespeople, 33 per cent of people in the UK would support a ban on the installation and use of log burners in homes. Men were slightly more in agreement with a ban, with 35 per cent compared to 31 per cent of women. Within age demographics, younger people were very strongly in support of a ban, with 38 per cent of under 34s stating that they would like to ban the appliances. This dropped to just over a quarter (27 per cent) of over 55s supportive of the move.

MyBuilder.com is part of the Instapro Group, Europe’s leading building and home trades marketplace which also ran the study in its other European territories. It found that:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Netherlands, data shows residents were in strong support of a ban with nearly half (48 per cent)

In France, data showed that only 16 per cent of French residents were supportive of a ban

In Germany, data showed that only 21 per cent of residents were supportive of a ban

In Austria, data showed that only 18 per cent of residents were supportive of a ban

A third of Brits think log burners should be banned due to environmental harm

There are currently around 1.5million log burners within UK homes. Evidence suggests that open fires and log burners can lead to damaging air pollution both inside and outside the home. According to Clean Air Hub, lighting fires in our homes is the largest source of small particle air pollution in the UK. Even homes with "eco" wood burners are three times more polluted than those without. Wood burners and open fires produce more harmful PM2. 5 than road transport in the UK.

Jack Coles, a heating expert from MyBuilder.com, said: “Log burners can split opinion - while undoubtedly they aren’t the most environmentally friendly way of heating your home, they can be quite cost-effective and are very popular from an ambience perspective.

“There are measures you can put in place to protect from air pollution, but if you are concerned about open fires, there are many other heating systems you could consider.”