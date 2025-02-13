Three lynx illegally released into the wild have been described as “doing well” after completing their 30-day quarantine at Edinburgh Zoo.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), the charity which runs the zoo, trapped the cats in early January after they were spotted in the Drumguish area near Kingussie in the Cairngorms.

It has been confirmed all three lynx are female and believed to be less than a year old. A fourth lynx died overnight after being captured in January. RZSS has confirmed that that lynx was male, estimated to be the same age as the females.

The surviving animals have temporarily been given the names A, B and C, which is how animals were named by the charity’s founder, Thomas Gillespie, when Edinburgh Zoo first opened in 1913.

RZSS chief executive David Field said: “Illegally releasing these cats into the wild was highly irresponsible and it is likely they would have died had they not been rescued. Thankfully, the lynx are healthy and recovering in our quarantine facilities at Edinburgh Zoo.

“Our team of expert keepers and veterinarians have been delighted by how well they have settled in and have been observing closely how all three are becoming more confident and beginning to show their personalities.

“Now they have successfully completed their quarantine, the challenge is to find their forever home. They will continue to stay here whilst we consider our options. All of this is expensive, so we launched an appeal for donations and have been very encouraged by the outpouring of support so far.”

This week a herd of “relatively domesticated” feral pigs was spotted in the Cairngorms. It’s suspected that they have been illegally released too and attempts are being made to trap them.