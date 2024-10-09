Tree Guardians: Nature-lovers invited to grow a greener future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents are being urged to join forces with social housing provider First Choice Homes Oldham (FCHO) to make their neighbourhoods greener by becoming Tree Guardians.

In partnership with City of Trees, the community forest charity for Greater Manchester, FCHO will plant 76 new trees across eight Oldham neighbourhoods by March 2025, and they need local support to make it happen.

This initiative is open to individuals, community groups, and schools who are passionate about improving their local environment.

By becoming a Tree Guardian, participants can help tackle climate change, enhance biodiversity, and help to create a lasting legacy for future generations - all at no cost.

Coldhurst community group OL1-Oldham members are the first to sign up to become FCHO Tree Guardians

Trees will be planted in eight areas: Egerton Street; Eldon Street; Glodwick; Holts Village; St Marys; Sholver; Coldhurst, and Alt.

Tree Guardians will receive a certificate, and a sign on the tree in their chosen neighbourhood.

In return, they are asked to regularly check on their tree, promote its importance to friends and family, and support green projects in their community.

For more information and to sign up as a Tree Guardian, visit www.fcho.co.uk/Tree-Guardian and complete the short online form.

FCHO will ensure that each tree is inspected every four years, and that essential maintenance is carried out, ensuring the trees flourish for years to come.

Coldhurst-based community group, OL1-Oldham is the first to pledge their support for the project, and members are now the guardians of a cherry blossom tree that will bring beautiful colour to the area as it matures.

Angie Brain, Chair of OL1-Oldham, said: “We are delighted to support First Choice Homes Oldham’s Tree Guardian Project.

“Our group is passionate about improving green spaces in the area and healthy communities need trees, not just to help combat climate change and provide wildlife habitats.

“Trees do so much more: they absorb carbon and pollutants and provide us with oxygen which can reduce stress, improve our mood, and help boost our immune systems. We hope others who care about nature join in too and the project can grow.”

David Wrigley, Head of Neighbourhood Care at FCHO, said: “Tree planting is part of our work to make our neighbourhoods great places to live, now and in the future and help the environment.

“Becoming a Tree Guardian is a simple yet powerful way to make a real difference in Oldham and we’re excited to involve the local community, children and schools in this vital project.

“Together, we can create a greener, healthier environment for everyone.”

Abbie Saul, Woodland Creation Officer at City of Trees, added: “We think the tree guardian scheme is a great idea. Newly planted trees need to be cared for and watered to ensure they can provide their benefits for generations to come.

“As a community forest, we want trees and green spaces to be at the heart of communities and First Choice are doing just this.”