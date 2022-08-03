A group of so-called 'tyre extinguishers' claim to have deflated the tyres on 85 SUVs across Leeds overnight

The Tyre Extinguishers group took to the streets to let the air out of 85 SUV vehicles across the northern city in an attempt to shine a light on the climate crisis.

The group have posted a statement to explain their actions against SUV owners, after having conducted similar protests in London and Yorkshire.

It comes as climate protests, including some orchestrated by activist group Just Stop Oil, intensify across the country.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who are the Tyre Extinguishers group?

The Trye Extinguishers is a climate activist group which has been established on social media since July 2021.

The activists regularly post updates on their Twitter page to show followers recent protests in areas across the country.

Protests includes deflating the tyres of SUV and 4x4-style vehicles.

What are the aims of The Tyre Extinguishers?

According to their website, The Tyre Extinguishers main aim is to “make it impossible to own a huge polluting 4x4 in the world’s urban areas”.

The group says that SUVs and other similar vehicles are “climate disasters”, “cause air pollution” are “dangerous” and are “unecessary”.

They said: “We are defending ourselves against climate change, air pollution and unsafe drivers.

“We do this with a simple tactic: Deflating the tyres of these massive, unnecessary vehicles, causing inconvenience for their owners.

“Deflating tyres repeatedly and encouraging others to do the same will turn the minor inconvenience of a flat tyre into a giant obstacle for driving massive killer vehicles around our streets.”

The group adds that the UK government and politicians have “failed to protect us from these huge vehicles”, and encourage other across the country to take the same action.

What happened in Leeds?

The Tyre Extinguishers group said it had taken "emergency action" to let down the tyres on vehicles in the Meanwood area of Leeds and across the rest of the city.

Vehicle owners were greeted by flat tyres in the morning, with the activists deflating the tyres overnight.

In a statement explaining the action, The Tyre Extinguishers said: "We have acted for our family and friends, children at school now and all the many people we will never meet who are already suffering and dying from the consequences of this inaction.

"The threat to all of our lives is dire and irreversible. Yet we have so many solutions at our fingertips, just waiting to be deployed, for the benefit of all.

"SUVs however - even electric ones - are simply not compatible with a liveable future.

"We must all ask ourselves what we can do in this time, together, to create the change needed to avoid the worst impacts."

The group says the tyres have been deflated using the valves, with "no irreversible damage" done to the tyre itself.

No cars with blue badges or traders' vehicles have been affected according to the group’s statement.

West Yorkshire Police are aware of the incident, with a spokeperson saying: “Police are carrying out enquiries today following reports of tyres on a number of vehicles being let down overnight in the Meanwood area of Leeds.

“No physical damage was caused to the tyres of the 4x4 type vehicles which were targeted.

“Anyone whose car was targeted is targeted and has not made a report is asked to contact the Leeds North East Outer NPT on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat