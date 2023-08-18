Met hunt suspected ULEZ vandal, as 'blade runners' target nearly 300 cameras

The Met is searching for a man suspected of damaging four ULEZ cameras, as the force grapples with nearly 300 criminal damage reports since April

Police are investigating nearly 300 reports of ULEZ cameras being vandalised across London, some reportedly by vigilantes opposed to the scheme who call themselves 'Blade Runners'.

An operation was launched in April after reports of criminal damage and theft were passed to the Met Police by Transport for London (TfL). As of the start of August, the force had recorded 288 crimes relating to ULEZ - or ultra low emission zone - cameras, it said in a statement.

This includes approximately 185 reports of cables being damaged, 164 cameras being stolen and 38 reports of cameras being obscured - so they were unable to record. Sometimes the same camera was struck more than once.

PA reports vigilantes opposed to an upcoming expansion of the scheme are known to describe themselves as Blade Runners, and often cut the cameras’ wires, or completely remove the devices.

The Met Police are looking for this man, in connection to damaged ULEZ cameras (NationalWorld/Metropolitan Police)

Met Commander Owain Richards said: "These are clearly unacceptable acts of criminality and we have a team of officers investigating and identifying those responsible.

“We are providing a proportionate policing response, balancing these incidents against the wide range of operational demand and crime we must respond to across London," he added. “We are working closely with Transport for London and alongside our investigation into offences already committed we are supporting them [to] identify new ways to prevent further cameras from being damaged or stolen."

The Met was continually reviewing where it needed to focus its efforts, Commander Richards said, "and we will continue to do that over the coming weeks to ensure we are providing the service Londoners expect from us".

The BBC reports that unofficial data mapping of the location of disabled cameras suggests that most of them have been in Outer London suburbs, which the ULEZ policy will be expanded to cover later this month. It also said that to date, just one man been charged by police.

The ULEZ expansion has proven to be a hot-button issue, with the Conservatives attributing their narrow victory over Labour in the recent by-election for Uxbridge to London Mayor Sadiq Khan's "damaging and costly" ULEZ expansion plans.

ULEZ and Clean Air Zone (CAZ) policies frequently see fierce opposition, especially when extended outside of urban hubs like London - which are well-served by public transport. But the policies themselves have made a difference in improving air quality and reducing the health and environmental impacts associated with vehicle emissions, according to official data.

The backlash has seen other green policies for both parties purportedly dragged into the firing line, with new oil boiler bans and energy efficiency targets for landlords some of those mooted for review.

As part of their ongoing operation, the Met has released an image of another man they are trying to track down in connection with four offences across Hillingdon, Harrow and Uxbridge on Saturday, 17 June.