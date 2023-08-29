Some are carrying placards saying “Stop the Toxic Air Lie” and “ULEZ all about money”, while others have mock car registration plates reading: “Get Khan out”

Dozens of anti-ULEZ protesters have lined the road leading to Downing Street blowing whistles and banging drums, with at least one seen being restrained by police.

From today (29 August), drivers across all of London with vehicles considered to be high-polluting will have to shell out £12.50 a day if they use them, as Mayor Sadiq Khan's embattled ULEZ - or ultra-low emission zone - expansion is stretched out across the Greater London area.

While the expansion has been no stranger to controversy, with backlash including vigilantes damaging camera and a high court battle led by Conservative councils, Tuesday's rollout has still attracted fresh protests - this time right at the government's front door.

Dozens of protesters have lined the road around No. 10 Downing Street. Some carried placards saying “Stop the Toxic Air Lie” and “ULEZ all about money”, PA reports, while others carried mock car registration plates reading: “Get Khan out”.

At least one was photographed at the scene being restrained by police.

Protesters gather outside Downing Street in central London, on the first day of the expansion of the ULEZ to include the whole of London (Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

Husband and wife Tom and Carolyn Dare were among the crowd, with Ms Dare telling reporters at the scene she wanted Rishi Sunak to “overrule Sadiq Kahn”.

“He has got the power. They can get rid of a Prime Minister, anytime they like,” she said, adding she felt the Conservatives were using the issue to fight Labour and to help them win the next election - “but they are hurting a lot of people”.

The pair said the new charge was a significant portion of their weekly pension. “At our age, we can’t afford to get a new loan to get a new car.”

Mr Dare said the mayor also risked "shutting down London". “A lot of people come to theatres of a night, but it’s going to cost them more money to come to the theatre. Or if you want to pop out to meet family or relatives, it is going to cost you money, all the time."

On Monday, a caravan plastered with anti-ULEZ protest slogans was also chained up outside Sadiq Khan’s house. It featured warnings including “ULEZ will be your Poll Tax Mr Khan” and claims that “ULEZ is a cash grab”. The van also had a picture of the Mayor accompanied by a speech bubble, stating: “Pay me £12.50 and you can pollute for 24 hours.”

Rishi Sunak earlier hit out at Labour and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and told broadcasters he was opposed to the ULEZ expansion.

“I think people and families are struggling with the cost of living, that is obvious to everyone," he said. "And at that time, the Labour Party, the Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan and Keir Starmer are introducing the ULEZ charge which is going to hit working families."

Sunak added: "I don’t think that’s the right thing to do and I wish they hadn’t done it.” He went on to claim that sole responsibility for the scheme lies with London Mayor Sadiq Khan and the Labour Party, when he was questioned by reporters about the original ULEZ scheme being planned and announced by Boris Johnson while he was mayor.

Over the weekend, Khan stood by the expansion, calling Tuesday "a landmark day for our city, as the ultra low emission zone expands to ensure every Londoner breathes cleaner air".

“It was a very tough decision to expand the zone, but with toxic air leading to around 4,000 premature deaths each year and our children growing up with stunted lungs, it is the right thing to do," he added.