Volkswagen Group - including the likes of Audi, Skoda and Porsche - have delivered over half a million electric vehicles in a push to meet eco-targets

Volkswagen Group sold over 530,000 electric vehicles in the first nine months of 2023, as more people look to ditch fossil fuel cars. The German firm - which includes the likes of VW, Audi and Skoda - is committed to achieving a net carbon-neutral2 balance by 2050.

After delivering over half a million electric cars in the nine months ending on September 30, it now means that electric vehicles account for 7.9 per cent of Volkswagen’s deliveries, up from 6.1 per cent in 2022. Individual market analysis shows that Europe remains the ‘key growth driver’ with an increase of 61 per cent to 341,100 vehicles, while electric vehicle deliveries grew by 74 per cent in America to 50,300 units.

Volkswagen delivered 273,000 electric vehicles by the end of September, followed by Audi with 123,000 EVs and Skoda with 54,400 battery-powered models. Porsche took up a five per cent share with its 27,900 electric vehicles delivered, while Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles occupied a four per cent share with 19,600 EVs delivered.

Hildegard Wortmann, member of the Group’s extended executive committee for sales, said: “We showed a good overall performance in our all-electric deliveries with a global increase of 45 per cent in the first nine months.

“Despite the current general reluctance in the European market to buy battery-powered vehicles, we gained market share and remained the market leader in this segment. However, our order intake is below our ambitious targets due to the lower-than-expected overall market trend.”

Volkswagen Group EVs - ranked by most popular

Volkswagen ID.4 1ST top BEV seller in Ireland.

The most popular model from the entire Volkswagen Group portfolio was the Volkswagen ID.4 with 162,100 vehicles, followed by the ID.3 which saw 90,500 deliveries. Audi’s Q4 e-tron – including Sportback models – finished up the top three places with 77,900 examples delivered.