Wales’ rarest wildlife: Call for nature lovers to do their bit

Bridgend Local Nature Partnership (LNP) is calling on residents to get involved in the delivery of its ambitious Nature Recovery Action Plan.

The LNP, a coalition of organizations working to improve the environment across Bridgend County Borough, is preparing to launch a plan to protect and enhance the area's natural heritage.

Stretching from the coastline at Porthcawl to the three valleys to the North, Bridgend County’s complex patchwork of habitats makes it a haven for a huge range of wildlife, from seals, dolphins and porpoises off the coast to rare butterflies and orchids in the sand dunes and grasslands and iconic birds such as the red kite, curlew and nightjar.

Over the next decade, the Nature Recovery Action Plan aims to restore the habitats that these species depend upon, boosting local populations and improving access to wildlife-rich green spaces for local residents.

The plan is part of Wales’ national Nature Recovery Action plan and will focus on connecting resilient ecosystems across Bridgend.

Chair of Bridgend LNP Kerry Rogers said: “Our Nature Recovery Action Plan is designed to create vibrant nature networks of wildlife-rich countryside across the Bridgend County Borough.”

“The challenges we are facing now are too big and important to leave it to a few dedicated individuals to sort out; we need everyone in Bridgend to feel and be part of the solution and work together.”

“We have been talking to individuals, groups and communities across the County Borough to find out what they care about and what they think we need to do to protect and restore our wildlife and countryside. Their views and ideas are already part of our Plan, but we want to keep that conversation going so that we can all see that change is real and that we are making a difference.

“We want to keep people informed about what’s going on and for them to tell us what they are doing and what’s happening in their communities, whether that’s by the local press, social media, email or a combination of channels.”

Have Your Say

We want to hear from you! Sharing your ideas and priorities will shape the future of Bridgend's green spaces. Let us know how you want to communicate with us by signing up for our newsletter, completing our online survey or attending one of our local events.

How local residents can get involved:

· Online Survey: Tell us how to best keep you informed through our online survey: https://forms.gle/BpahkwiaC2y7XjDn8

· Focus Groups: Join a focus group to discuss your ideas in more detail. These will take place at Kenfig Farmers’ Market on Sunday, February 16.

· Volunteer: Join our Green Space Volunteering group: https://www.bridgend.gov.uk/residents/nature-climate-and-environment/green-space-volunteers/

· Connect: Sign up to our Nature Recovery Newsletter: Email: [email protected]

Keep Connected:

Twitter: https://x.com/BridgendLNP Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BridgendLNP/ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/bridgendlocalnaturepartnership Website: https://www.biodiversitywales.org.uk/Bridgend