The warnings issued at locations across south west England come after heavy rain sweeped across the region over the weekend

Brits have been warned not to swim at 19 popular beaches across south west England on Monday (24 July).

Environment group Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) have issued the alerts on its interactive map advising the public not to swim at specific beaches due to waste being discharged from a sewer overflow within the past 48 hours.

The warnings come as heavy rain sweeped across the region over the weekend due to the position of the jet stream.

It comes after 16 beaches in Cornwall were declared a "pollution risk" or at risk of pollution by SAS on Wednesday (5 July) after heavy downpours across the county. Beaches affected included water near Looe, Newquay and Penzance.

The main contributing factor to polluted beaches is urban runoff which sees fertilisers, pesticides, oil, and untreated human and animal waste all eventually ending up at beaches.

Warning not to swim at 19 popular UK beaches over poor water quality. (Photo: Getty Images)

The continuous sewage alerts are in place as public anger over the amount of sewage being dumped into UK rivers and seas mounts.

According to new data presented to the high court, water companies discharged raw sewage into UK rivers and seas through storm overflows more than 300,000 times last year - the vast majority of which were illegal.

David Forsdick KC, representing the environmental group WildFish, said 75% of the discharges into waterways were because of a lack of hydraulic capacity at treatment works.

It has been reported that millions of households could see their yearly water bills rise by up to 40% as water companies draw up plans to tackle the cost of meeting strict targets to tackle the sewage crisis. It could result in water bills increasing by about £450 to £680, plus inflation, in parts of the country.

Angler Matt Marlow, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, said he will “never pay” towards the industry’s sewer upgrade plan because “they’re all rubbing their hands together while we’re swimming in s***”.

The public are advised not to swim at beaches marked with a pollution risk as there is the potential to swallow water that could be contaminated with faecal matter leading to nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, cramps, inflamed stomach and intestines.