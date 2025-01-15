Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manufacturer Ecover has sent out the warning because of the number of plastic bottles used. It says that less than half of household item plastic bottles are collected for recycling and that only seven per cent of those collected were recycled.

Washing-up liquid normally comes in plastic bottles, and therefore these make up a sizeable chunk of the 12.7m tonnes of plastic bottles that end up in the sea every year.

Washing up liquid. | Duncan Andison - stock.adobe.com

So Ecover has urged customers to buy refills rather than new bottles.

Ecover said: “In 2016, less than half of all plastic bottles were collected for recycling and only seven per cent of those were turned into new bottles.

"The resulting impact on waterways and marine life is, to put it bluntly, horrifying – with an estimated 12.7 million tonnes ending up in oceans each year. Why melt a bottle to make a bottle, when you’ve already got a bottle? Does seem kinda crazy when you say it out loud. But where to start with that reusable plastic bottle?

“Be it washing-up liquid, laundry detergent or loo cleaner, you can refill it at one of over 700 Ecover refill stations. Find them at your local health food store, zero waste shop or some bigger supermarkets.”

Fairy liquid refills are available.