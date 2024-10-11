Water smart: Public encouraged to rethink hosepipes and buckets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Following the recent release of the first ever Continuous Household Survey (CHS) in relation to Household Water Usage, NI Water is appealing for people to be smarter with how they use their water outdoors including the use of hosepipes and buckets.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The CHS results show 81% of households had a hosepipe or bucket for outside use. Of those who had a hosepipe or bucket, over two thirds (67%) said they used them to water the plants, over half (52%) said they use them to wash the car and more than one in ten (43%) use them for power washing.

The CHS results also show the other reasons people use a hosepipe or bucket include watering the lawn, filling paddling pools, washing out bins, hot tubs, windows, motorcycles, farm work and pets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NI Water says the findings are important and enable every household the opportunity to understand how it can use water more wisely and adopt lifelong habits that will help protect the environment and one of the planet’s most precious resources – water.

Using water outdoors more wisely includes using a bucket instead of a hose to wash our cars.

NI Water Education Officer Anna Killen said:“We might think that after what felt like a very wet summer this year that there is more water than enough to go around. However, although the planet is covered in water only one percent of it is actually drinkable so it really is essential to conserve water now for future generations.

“There are some great ways we can all use water more wisely, including outdoors. For example, if you have to water your garden, a watering can or waterbutt is a great alternative to a hose or bucket. A waterbutt collects rainwater and can be used for watering plants, filling ponds, washing windows and cars. While those who like to keep their car clean can also ditch the hose and use the water they’ve collected in their waterbutt, or sparingly use a bucket and sponge.

“There are lots of ways people can save water by looking at everyday habits and seeing where they can be changed. Why not give NI Water’s online ‘Get Water Fit’ water audit a go on www.getwaterfit.co.uk to find out more about how and where you use water and discover easy ways to make savings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna’s top outdoor tips for reducing demand for water and avoiding wastage outdoors include:

Watering plants: use leftover dishwater or use a watering can instead of a hose or bucket. Leftover water from the overnight glass on your beside table can also be used to water plants

use leftover dishwater or use a watering can instead of a hose or bucket. Leftover water from the overnight glass on your beside table can also be used to water plants Use a waterbutt: they are a great way of harvesting rainwater, which can then be used to water plants and to wash cars, motorcycles, windows, hot tubs, bins and even our pets

they are a great way of harvesting rainwater, which can then be used to water plants and to wash cars, motorcycles, windows, hot tubs, bins and even our pets Mend leaking taps, including outdoor taps: taps that drip once a second result in the loss of 33 litres of water a day

taps that drip once a second result in the loss of 33 litres of water a day Turn off the tap: don’t leave taps running longer than necessary - a running tap, including outdoor taps, can use 6 litres of water per minute

don’t leave taps running longer than necessary - a running tap, including outdoor taps, can use 6 litres of water per minute Get Water Fit – NI Water’s online water audit https://www.getwaterfit.co.uk will help you find out more about how and where you use water and it also suggests some easy ways to help you make savings