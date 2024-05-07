It is a sight to behold and attract a growing number of visitors each year - even daring to challenge the internationally famous floral fields of Holland. More than 500,000 tulips consisting of 100 different tulip species bloom each spring at Tulleys Farm in Turners Hill, West Sussex.

Visitors can enjoy a touch of Holland as they encounter a vibrant tapestry of colours, ranging from the deepest purples and blues to the most luminous yellows and reds as they meander through the fields. A spokesperson for Tulleys Farm said: “Each variety of tulip adds its own unique charm and character to the landscape, creating a mesmerising visual feast. These fields are not just a treat for the eyes but also offer a peaceful escape into nature, where the beauty of these flowers can be truly appreciated. Whether you're a tulip enthusiast, a lover of natural beauty, or simply seeking a tranquil retreat, our colourfields are a perfect destination.”