Recycling programmes vary by location meaning what can be recycled in one area may not be recyclable in another

The magical realm of the recycling bin! The place where we toss our empty bottles, cans and dreams of a cleaner planet. But have you ever found yourself standing in front of that alluring receptacle, hesitating as you ask yourself, "Hmm, can this go in?"

In your bewilderment, you decide that, yes, it can go in (probably)... somebody else will sort it out down the line. Right? Welcome to the whimsical world of wishcycling, where good intentions meet confusion and our recycling bins turn into makeshift genie lamps.

Wishcycling refers to the act of putting items into recycling bins with the hope or wish that they will be recycled, even if those items are not actually recyclable in the current recycling system.

It occurs when individuals are unsure about whether certain materials can be recycled or not, and they decide to toss them into the recycling bin, hoping that the recycling facility will figure it out or that they will be somehow transformed into recycled products.

What is wichcycling?

(Photo: Getty Images)

Wishcycling often stems from good intentions, as people want to minimise waste and contribute to recycling efforts. People may have heard about the importance of recycling and want to do their part, even if they are unsure about specific recycling guidelines for certain items.

They may hope that by placing questionable items in the recycling bin, they are preventing them from ending up in landfills. However, it can have detrimental effects on the recycling process., and when non-recyclable items are mixed with recyclable materials, they can contaminate the recycling stream.

When recyclable materials arrive at a recycling facility, they go through a sorting process to separate different types of materials. This process typically involves manual and automated sorting techniques.

Wishcycled items that are not actually recyclable may not be easily identifiable or separable during this sorting process, and as a result can end up mixed with genuinely recyclable materials. When non-recyclable items are mixed with recyclable materials, it can be challenging for recycling facilities to separate them effectively.

Contamination from food waste, hazardous materials or incompatible plastics can reduce the quality of recycled materials, increasing processing costs while also making them less desirable for manufacturers who would otherwise have gone on to make use of them.

In some cases, if the contamination level in a load of recyclables exceeds acceptable thresholds or if the processing costs outweigh the benefits, the entire load may be rejected.

Recycling facilities may have agreements with waste management companies to dispose of contaminated or non-recyclable loads in landfills, which means that even the perfectly recyclable materials within the load may end up being dumped instead of being recycled.

What is commonly wishcycled?

Certain items are commonly wishcycled because people assume they are recyclable when they actually are not.

Plastic bags: Many wishful thinkers toss these flimsy carriers into the recycling bin, hoping they'll magically find a new life. But plastic bags can wreak havoc on recycling machinery, causing tangles and breakdowns. They require specialised recycling facilities or should be returned to designated drop-off points.

Styrofoam: That polystyrene foam packaging or takeaway container might seem recyclable, but sadly, it's often not the case. Styrofoam is difficult to recycle due to its lightweight but bulky nature. It's best to check if local recycling programmes or specific drop-off locations accept it, or better yet, find alternatives to reduce its use.

Broken glass: Broken glass poses safety risks to workers and can contaminate other recyclables. While intact glass bottles and jars are typically recyclable, shards and broken pieces are best disposed of safely in regular bins.

Plastic utensils: Those flimsy forks, spoons and knives that come with takeout meals may give you a fleeting sense of eco-friendliness when tossed in the recycling bin, but they often don't meet recycling criteria. These single-use plastic utensils are generally too small or made from mixed materials, making them difficult to sort and recycle. Opt for reusable cutlery or compostable alternatives instead.

Clothing: Your once-beloved, now-dated fashion statements have no place in the recycling bin. While textiles recycling exists in some areas, throwing clothes in the regular recycling stream causes all sorts of trouble. Consider donating usable garments to charity shops or finding textile recycling programmes to give your old threads a second chance.

Mixed-material packaging: Mixed-material packaging with a blend of plastic and paper, or other materials are often challenging to separate and recycle. It's best to consult local guidelines or look for specific programmes that accept such packaging.

What can I do to avoid wishcycling?

It is important to note that recycling programmes vary by location, and what can be recycled in one area may not be recyclable in another. To avoid wishcycling, it is crucial to familiarise yourself with the specific recycling guidelines in your local area and educate yourself about your local recycling programje.

Check your local waste management website, consult recycling guide or contact your local recycling facility for specific guidelines on what can and cannot be recycled in your area. When in doubt, it is best to consult your local waste management authority or recycling facility to determine which items can be recycled and how they should be prepared for recycling.

Instead of wishcycling, you could also consider other environmentally-friendly options for items that cannot be recycled in your area. This might include reducing consumption, reusing items or finding specific recycling programjes or drop-off locations for certain materials, such as electronics, batteries, or hazardous waste.

Of course, it's not all just down to the public, and local authorities can also play a vital role in addressing wishcycling and reducing contamination in the recycling system. A good place to start would be to provide clear and easily accessible guidelines on what can and cannot be recycled in their specific area.

Clear and visible signage at recycling collection points can also help individuals make informed decisions about what materials are accepted for recycling, and investing in recycling infrastructure can enhance the recycling process and minimise contamination.