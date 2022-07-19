If strong enough, solar storms can disrupt satellites, shut down power grids and interrupt radio and GPS signals

Images from NASA/Solar Dynamics Observatory depict a large solar flare erupting off the sun in June, 2011 (Pic: Getty Images)

A solar storm could hit the earth today (19 July) according to NASA’s solar storm prediction model.

Space Weather Physicist Dr Tamitha Skov shared the news on Twitter, tweeting: “Direct hit! A serpent-shaped filament of a solar storm will impact the Earth.”

The scientist went on to predict signal disruption for radio and GPS users.

Solar storms are caused when the sun releases charged particles from the sun that interact with the earth’s atmosphere causing a reaction.

If strong enough they can disrupt satellites, shut down power grids and interrupt GPS and other communications networks.

According to SpaceWeather.com, the storm due to hit earth has been categorised as a Minor G1-class, which is the lowest threat level available.

Here’s everything you need to know about when the next solar storm will hit and what this means for earth.

When is the next solar storm?

SpaceWeather have predicted that the next solar storm will impact the earth’s atmosphere on 19 July, with further flares expected on 20 and 21 July.

According to their website, the storm is classified as a Minor G1-class, which is the lowest ranking level.

A Minor G1-class will only offer a minor impact that can affect weak power grids, satellite operations and migratory birds.

They are the most common type, thought to hit Earth approximately 900 times over each 11-year solar cycle.

In her Twitter post Skov shares Nasa’s Prediction Model, along with a summary of what to expect during the upcoming storm.

Skov’s tweet reads: “Direct Hit! A snake-like filament launched as a big solarstorm while in the Earth-strike zone. NASA predicts impact early July 19. Strong aurora shows possible with this one, deep into mid-latitudes. Amateur radio & GPS users expect signal disruptions on Earth’s nightside.”

What is a solar storm?

A solar storm occurs when the sun releases huge amounts of energy which form as solar flares and coronal mass ejections.

They send a stream of electromagnetic waves towards the earth at a speed of three million miles per hour.

When a solar storm hits the earth’s atmosphere it can produce dazzling displays like the Northern Lights, but it also has the ability to impact satellites, the power grid and GPS communications.

In this handout photo provided by NASA, a Solar an image shows a solar flare on the sun (Pic: Getty Images)

Are solar storms dangerous?

Solar storms are not dangerous to people down on earth as we are protected by the earth’s atmosphere.

However, if electronics or communications are impacted, this could cause widespread disruption around the world.

Can solar storms affect electronics?

Solar storms can affect electronics and have been known to cause power outages in the past.

On 13 March, 1989, the entire region of Quebec in Canada was left with a power blackout after a solar storm took out the electricity grid.

The storm that hit was considered to be the strongest geomagnetic storm since 1930 and caused the biggest ever power outage to date.

The solar storm predicted to hit earth by the Nasa model isn’t going to hit us that hard.