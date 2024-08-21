Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Iconic birds Swallows and Swifts are on the decline - here’s what you can do to help them.

There is concern about the demise of two of our most iconic birds, the swift - aka ‘The Devil Bird’ on account of its dark shroud-like plumage and demonic shrieks - and the familiar swallow. Both these species seem to have taken a big dip in recent times and with little sign of any recovery.

The causes are probably the usual mix of climate-change issues and habitat loss, including problems in their wintering grounds and on migration too. In the short-term, aside from raising awareness, there’s not an awful lot we can do about these first two issues. However, there is also a question of how the birds are faring over here in their breeding grounds, and these are issues that we can address.

We have two main ways of helping these birds under pressure, and one is to provide nesting sites in and around our own homes and gardens. Given the importance of this issue we will be hosting a free event as part of our evening lecture and workshop programme for Graves Park and beyond and supported by the Graves Trust. This will be organised by the South Yorkshire Biodiversity Research Group on a Monday evening this autumn at the Lees Hall Golf Club, will be free to attend, and will have expert presentations from the local swift campaigners.

A baby swallow takes a rest | Ian Rotherham

The second way to help these wonderful birds is to manage the wider environment rather better than we do presently. Across the region we are encouraging local community groups to adopt their own greenspaces and to get them managed for more wildflowers and therefore more insects – and ultimately, as a result, more swifts and swallows.

Already there are large parts of Meersbrook Park and Graves Park managed as meadow areas, and gradually this will begin to benefit the birds and lots of other wildlife too. For details of the programme of autumn events check out the website www.ukeconet.org or email get in touch via the address below for details. We already have ‘No Mow May’ but there is much more to do, and nature’s countdown clock is already ticking!

Professor Ian D. Rotherham, researcher, writer and broadcaster on wildlife and environmental issues, is contactable on [email protected] and you can keep up to date on Ian’s blog and via Twitter @IanThewildside.