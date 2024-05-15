Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With enormous eight-foot wingspans, there have been fears the newly-reintroduced ‘sea eagles’ would swipe baby lambs.

A new study has provided vital insight into the diets of an oft-maligned bird of prey species, which has been accused of targeting farmer’s lambs in the past.

Researchers from Forestry England and the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation have spent hundreds of hours watching white-tailed eagles and analysing GPS data on the Isle of Wight, to find out what exactly they are eating - and how they are getting it. Their findings, released on Wednesday (15 May), have revealed “no conflicts” with livestock farming.

White-tailed eagles are the largest birds of prey on the British Isles, with an enormous wingspan of up to eight feet (2.4 metres). According to the RSPB, the raptor species was unfortunately wiped out in the early 20th century after conflict with farmers saw them widely persecuted, and today’s population - found across northern Scotland and southern England - is descended from reintroduced birds. White-tailed eagles are now a schedule 1 protected species - meaning it is illegal to disturb them.

The new study has found the Isle of Wight population are primarily targeting other birds, as well as fish like the grey mullet, and cuttlefish, which are “super abundant” over the summer months. They also eat small mammals, mainly rabbits and hares, and young birds rely heavily on carrion - while older birds become adept at stealing prey caught by smaller hunters, like the marsh harrier.

White-tailed eagles were only reintroduced to the Isle of Wight in 2019 (Photo: Forestry England/PA Wire)

The eagles were only reintroduced to the Isle of Wight in 2019, with 29 birds brought down from Scotland. Sixteen of them - including a wild-born chick - can now be found across the south coast of England.

Research lead Stephen Egerton-Read, Forestry England’s white-tailed eagle project officer, told PA: “All the way through those early days of the project the biggest concern surrounding white-tailed eagles from any party, be they from farming background, gamebird background, fishing background or a conservation background, will be what the birds eat.

“So trying to understand diet is a really important element to understanding how they’re fitting into the landscape here in southern England, and also making sure that these birds are going to be valued and seen really positively going into the future,” he continued. So far, the reintroduction had been going smoothly, although occasionally people did come to the team with concerns about the eagles.

Education had been been vital in allaying their fears, he said. “This diet data we have is really useful in terms of helping provide that reassurance. We’re able to share the GPS satellite data, in some cases we can say there’s not really an eagle around, so you don’t need to worry, or we can show the eagle has been sitting on a rabbit warren nearby.

“But in none of those cases has there been an incident where a lamb or anything like that has been taken. There has not been any actual conflict, there’s just been a perception conflict might happen,” Mr Egerton-Read added.

He said farming groups sat on the project’s steering groups and everything was shared with them, adding: “We’ve had no conflict with livestock farming.”

Farmers had been involved in the reintroduction every step of the way, he continued, while the Isle’s fishermen were actively supporting the project by providing food for the young birds before release. “We’ve met people from all walks of life who are excited to see eagles on their doorstep.”

Unfortunately, raptor persecution is still happening across the UK. The RSPB’s ‘Birdcrime’ report, published in November, found that hawks, harriers, eagles and falcons had all been recorded dying in horrific ways, disproportionately linked to land used for gamebird shooting.