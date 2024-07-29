A starling probing for food | Ian Rotherham

Two of the most favoured bird-foods in the garden are sunflower hearts – which everything now seems to like, and dried mealworms or calci worms.

The latter are the larvae of the Black Soldier Fly (Hermetia illucens) and have around fifty times the amount of calcium than do other insects or worms which makes them ideal for feeding to a wide range of bird species. Mealworms are the larval form of the yellow mealworm beetle (Tenebrio molitor), a species of darkling beetle, a cousin of some rare insects that are indicators of important, ancient trees, and again being rich in protein and minerals are especially good for feeding to birds.

Starlings in particular just love them and whole flocks descend to feast on my spherical mealworm dispensers. Other birds are keen too, if they can squeeze in an opportunity between the starling host, with both blue tits and robins being drawn to them. I generally scatter a few around for the robin anyway so it doesn’t have to compete with the bullies.

House sparrows have also proved to be adept at extracting mealworms and are enthusiastic feeders too.

However, I think the starlings with their long, thin bills are the most adept and persistent at wheedling out the prize. These birds are also highly intelligent as is demonstrated by their remarkable vocalisation abilities. Starlings can mimic the songs and calls of other birds in the habitats where they have been most recently. So, birds from summer flocks on the moors make the calls of curlew and golden plover. Those on lower lying heathland or grassland might make the yaffling call of the green woodpecker for example.