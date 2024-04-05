Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An RSPCA officer has caught the moment she managed to locate a chunky hedgehog who had fallen five feet down a drainpipe on camera.

Animal Rescuer Officer Aleesha Haddlesey was called to the imperilled critter’s aid on Stanningley Road in Leeds, West Yorkshire, about two weeks ago. But when she arrived on the scene could no longer see the mammal - who has since been nicknamed Curious George by rescuers - in the drain.

Suspecting he’d tumbled deeper in, she lowered her phone into the pipe using a snake hook, and captured him on camera about 1.5 metres down. Unfortunately the hedgehog was stuck fast, and a call was made to West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to see if they could assist. Because of the animal’s position, the officers had to drill and dig up the drain and the surrounding area in order to free him.

Firefighters had to dig up the whole drain to free 'Curious George' from his predicament (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

Following the incident, the hedgehog was taken for a vet check before being transferred to the West Yorkshire-based charity Shelley Hedgehogs for ongoing care, where volunteers named him Curious George. After a few days' rest and recuperation, he was successfully released back to the wild last Monday (25 March).

“We were sent an initial photo which clearly showed the hedgehog in the pipe, but when I got there he wasn’t visible. Using a snake hook with my phone taped to it I was able to locate him much further down the drain around the bend, but I couldn’t reach him,” Officer Haddlesey said.

“He was very well-rounded and had got himself completely wedged in, so the only option available was to dig up the drain to get him out,” she continued. “The officers from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were brilliant. They were really concerned about his welfare and worked very carefully to ensure we were able to release him as quickly and safely as possible.”

The hedgehog had tumbled nearly five feet down the drain (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

“With hedgehog numbers sadly in decline, we were all delighted he was able to return to the wild unscathed from his ordeal,” she added. Britain's native hedgehogs need help now more than ever - with the species currently listed as vulnerable to extinction on the Red List for Britain’s Mammals. Campaign group Hedgehog Street says numbers have plummeted in recent years - with up to 75% disappearing in some parts of the countryside.

The animal welfare charity said Curious George’s tale was a cautionary one, and urged people who find uncovered drains or exposed pipes near their home to please report it to the water or drainage company concerned. If it’s on your land, they advised adding a suitable cover so it’s not a hazard to wildlife. It was not just hedgehogs who could be at risk - as drains, pits and other open holes can also frequently trap unsuspecting creatures like amphibians and ducklings.

The RSPCA is currently recruiting ‘Wildlife Friends’ to help make UK communities better places for wild animals, like hedgehogs, to live. RSPCA head of volunteering Brian Reeves said: “We all share our neighbourhoods with wonderful wildlife and we need to protect them.

“By becoming an RSPCA Wildlife Friend, animal lovers can join with their community to make a safe space for the animals who share our world. Our Wildlife Friends volunteering scheme is great for anyone who can spare a few minutes, or a couple of hours, to create a better and kinder world for every animal,” he continued.