Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The first full Moon of January is taking place sooner than you think, are you able to see it in the UK?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those of you in the know will be eagerly anticipating seeing the Wolf Moon in the UK which is also known as the Old Moon, Ice Moon or Snow Moon. According to the BBC Sky at Night magazine, “Naked-eye stargazers are in for a treat, because brilliant Mars will join the January 2025 full Moon – the Wolf Moon – in the sky.

“Observing from around 19:30 UTC on 13 January will reveal the full Moon in the eastern sky, Mars below and to the left of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By 22:30 UTC, Mars and the Moon will be even closer together, and will have tracked higher across the sky, now appearing in the southeast.”

Why is it called the Wolf Moon?

Woof Moon is the name for the first full Moon of the year, which is taking place on January 13. It has been given the name of Woolf Moon because according to reports, wolves are very active during the month of January and don’t hibernate during the winter months.

The first full Moon of January is taking place sooner than you think, are you able to see it in the UK? The Wolf Moon, the first full moon of the year, rises behind The Shard in central London on January 17, 2022. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Whilst other animals are hibernating in the winter, wolves can be heard howling which may have led to the nickname of the Wolf Moon. Although the Wolf Moon has an interesting name, it isn’t necessarily different to any other full moon.

After the Wolf Moon on January 13, you can view other full moons on these dates.

February 12

March 14

April 12

May 12

June 11

July 10

August 9

September 7

October 6

November 5

December 4