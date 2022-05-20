No fewer than 35 species of bees are currently classed as endangered in the UK

Whether you love them or hate them, bees make up a vital part of our ecosystem.

Known for making honey, bees play a vital role in pollination and are responsible for most of the fruit and vegetables we eat today.

However, bees have been in a steady decline and since 1900, the UK has seen 13 species of bees disappear , with a further 35 currently classed as endangered.

World Bee Day is an annual holiday that celebrates the bee and raises awareness of how we can prevent their decline.

Here’s everything you need to know about world bee day.

What is World Bee Day and when is it?

World Bee Day is an annual holiday that falls on 20 May every year to celebrate the contribution that bees make to our planet.

The day was introduced by the Slovenian Beekeepers Association in 2017 and adopted by the United Nations in 2018 to help raise awareness of bees.

Bee populations have steadily been in decline across the globe due to pesticides, loss of habitat and climate change.

This initiative encourages people to learn more about bees and make their local environment more bee friendly.

Boštjan Noč is the President of the Slovenian Beekeepers’ Association and the person responsible for World Bee Day.

Talking about the importance of bees he said: “From now on, 20 May will be a worldwide celebration of bees and beekeepers.

“I believe that with the proclamation of World Bee Day, the world will begin to think more broadly about bees, in particular in the context of ensuring the conditions for their survival, and thus for the survival of the human race.”

The theme of World Bee Day this year, will highlight the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on bees and beekeepers.

What events are taking place?

There are lots of events taking place to celebrate World Bee Day.

In the UK, Bees Abroad will be holding a quiz to help raise awareness and raise money for beekeeping projects in Africa.

The National Trust will also be celebrating the day at Nunnington Hall, North Yorkshire, offering garden tours and showing their bee boxes.

There British Beekeepers Association will have regional events, including:

Mellor Railway Station Bee Project in Cheshire

Mellor school will be displaying their Bee Project at Mellor Railway Station.

The school is also planning to get their own hive and are raising money to buy bees and bee suits.

Stockport Beekeepers

The Stockport Beekeepers will be in the town centre on 28 May.

There will be an observation bee hive, lots of bee themed products on offer and educational information for the public.

Harrogate and Ripon

The opening of their new apiary will take place to celebrate World Bee Day at RHS Harlow Carr.

How many wings do bees have?

Bees have four wings in total, two on each side of their body, which connect to their thorax.

The larger wing is called the forewing and the small wing is called the hindwing.

Those two wings connect together when a bee flies, with little hooks known as hamulus.

Each wing is coated in resilin, which helps keep the wing flexible and strong.

Bees don’t just use their wings to fly, they also use them to communicate with other bees.

Why are bees in danger?

Bee numbers have been in decline for the last century.

Demonstrators dresses as bees and beekeepers protest against the Common Agricultural Policy in Europe (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

There are a vareity of reasons including pesticides, climate change and habitat destruction.

Bees are incredibly important for pollination and are responsible for many of the fruits and vegetables we eat today.

According to the United Nations: “Today, every third spoonful of food depends on pollination.”

What can I do to help the bees?

There are a few ways in which you can help protect the bees.

The British Beekeepers Association initiative ‘No Mow May’ encourages those with a garden not to mow their lawns for the month of May, allowing wildflowers to grow.

You could also plant bee-friendly flowers in your garden such as foxglove, campanula or lavender.

And if you ever see a bee in need, you can offer them a helping hand by giving them sugar water.

Bees can get tired from travelling from plant to plant, but can also get dehydrated on hot days.