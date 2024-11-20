Environmental activist organisation, the Tyre Extinguishers, have struck for the second time in a month in Edinburgh, vandalising 20 SUVs.

Branding the vehicles “Chelsea tractors”, the group previously struck at the beginning of the month in an act of protest over the damage the large vehicles cause to the environment. This time, the Tyre Extinguishers targeted drivers on Moray Place in the capital’s affluent New Town area overnight on Sunday.

Daubing the vehicles with graffiti accusing them of killing children and contributing to climate disasters, the group also lived up to their name by deflating and slashing the tyres of several of the cars.

Images captured by the Tyre Extinguishers show their activists in the middle of their underhand work, dressed in all black clothes with their faces hidden.

They can be seen spray painting the SUVs in the images, using slogans and phrases that blame the vehicle owners for the deaths of climate casualties.

A common slogan seen is, “These cars kill Valencians” referencing the tragic floods in Spain that struck the city at the end of October, reportedly killing over 220 people.

Other phrases include “These cars kill kids”, “Ban SUVs” and “These cars kill” with the writing spray painted onto bonnets and door panels in bright red or white.

Tyre Extinguishers activists also slashed and deflated the vehicles tyres in a dramatic display of direct-action protesting. They boasted of their vandalism on social media, sharing quotes from the activists involved alongside photos of their work.

The organisation said: "The people who drive these Chelsea tractors have assumed it as their right to dominate our streets and poison our planet."

Luke, a Tyre Extinguisher, said: "We think it's well past time for a public debate about these monsters taking over our streets. SUVs are ruining more than just Edinburgh. If SUVs were a country they’d be the world’s 5th-most polluting.

“People are dying. We posted memorials of Izan and Rubén Matias, aged 5 and 3, swept out of their father’s arms by Valencian floodwaters. Every single two-tonne street tank owner is sending a message they don't care about the damage they're causing. Time to hold them to account. If our spineless politicians won’t take meaningful action against emitters, then we will."

The group’s actions have, predictably, attracted outrage online with over 560 likes and more than 55 comments from disgruntled Scots.

One user said: “Sneaking round at night, how brave. Why not do it during daylight hours?”

Another wrote: “Sooner or later your luck will run out.”

A third replied: “Smelly little scumbags.”

Another commented: “Driven by man-babies and trout-pout mummies.”

A fifth added: “Cowardly set of t***s aren't you?”

