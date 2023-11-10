The National Lottery is looking for EuroMillions player to come forward and claim a life-changing sum of money

National Lottery is urging EuroMillions players to check their tickets as a six-figure prize won last minute remains unclaimed. The £220,000 prize belongs to a lucky individual who bought their ticket for the draw on Friday 27 October in Northampton.

The winner is likely to have either forgotten or lost their ticket, so National Lottery is urging players to "look everywhere". The mystery ticket matched five main numbers - 29, 33, 35, 48 and 4 and one lucky star out of three and eight.

The ticketholder has until 24 April 2024 to claim their prize. If this is you and you believe you have lost the ticket, you can contact Camelot - the operator of National Lottery.

However, this must be done by November 26, well before the deadline to claim the prize. This must also be submitted in wiring either by letter or via email.

Senior winners' advisor at The National Lottery, Andy Carter, said: "It's time to look everywhere - in the pockets of clothes you might have been wearing at the time, bags, in the car, wallets and purses and in that sideboard or drawer where we all tend to put bits and pieces - and check your tickets.