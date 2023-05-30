Leading figures in tech say dangers need to be taken as seriously as pandemics and nuclear war

Some of the world’s leading experts on artificial intelligence have issued their most explicit warning yet about the threats posed by the technology - arguing it should be a “global priority” to reduce the risk of human extinction.

The boss of OpenAI (which developed the chatbot ChatGPT) and the head of Google Deepmind are among hundreds of tech entrepreneurs, researchers and policymakers who’ve signed a joint statement - which comes as the UK and other governments around the world recognise they’ll need to do more to regulate AI.

What does the statement say?

The statement - released by the Center for AI Safety in the United States - is just 22 words long:

Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.

Those behind the statement say it’s deliberately short to cut through the noise and “open up discussion about some of advanced AI’s most severe risks”. One of those to sign it is Dr Geoffrey Hinton - described as the “godfather of AI” - who left his job at Google earlier this month so he could publicly voice his own concerns about the technology. He said he regretted his work on chatbots and suggested they might soon have more knowledge than human brains.

Why does AI pose such a potential threat?

In March, experts including the tech tycoon Elon Musk signed another open letter - saying development on AI needed to be paused because an “out-of-control race” was under way “to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds that no-one - not even their creators - can understand, predict, or reliably control”.

It’s already starting to have an impact on jobs - with some warning the impact on the employment market could be as seismic as the Industrial Revolution. The telecoms giant BT recently announced it could cut 55,000 posts - with some customer service staff set to be replaced by AI.

There’s also serious concern about “deepfake” video or audio recordings being released during election campaigns, influencing public opinion and disrupting democracy. Experts told NationalWorld the UK was on the ‘precipice’ of major AI interference in our politics.

However others think the risks have been greatly exaggerated. Another AI pioneer, Professor Yann LeCun - who works at Facebook’s owner Meta - said there was “still something big” missing “for machines to reach human-level intelligence” while one of the world’s leading computer scientists Pedro Domingos was equally sceptical about humanity’s demise:

What is the UK government doing?

In March, ministers announced a “white paper” - a document setting out how they intended to tackle AI - which focused on avoiding “heavy-handed legislation” that could deter investment in the UK’s tech sector. Instead, they wanted existing regulators to publish guidance on how to manage the risks.

That position has hardened since then. At the recent G7 summit in Hiroshima, Sunak and other world leaders agreed to “identify potential gaps and fragmentation in global technology governance”.

