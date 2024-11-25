Experts reveal how Trump's presidency will impact hunting in America

Image of a man and dog on a hunt.

A new study reveals the most dangerous states for hunting in Trump's America.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During Donald Trump's first presidency, he sought to expand national wildlife refuges and relaxed rules surrounding gun restrictions, which was ultimately beneficial for hunters in America.

However, as Trump heavily endorsed gun rights during his recent campaign, people have begun questioning how the politician's presidency will impact hunting across America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the 2024 election marking a renewed emphasis on gun rights under the Trump administration, a new study by Anidjar & Levine has revealed the states most at risk of hunting-related accidents.

Based on firearm background checks and hunting license data, Wyoming emerges as the state with the greatest potential for hunting accidents, followed closely by Montana and South Dakota.

The findings underscore a growing need for safety awareness among the nation’s hunters. As policies supporting gun ownership expand, rural and outdoor communities may see increased hunting activity, highlighting the importance of safety education and preparedness in the field.

The study, conducted by Florida-based law firm Anidjar & Levine, analyzed recent data from the FBI and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, ranking states by long-gun firearm checks and hunting licenses issued per 100,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

States with higher firearm ownership and hunting rates were identified as having an elevated risk for hunting incidents, prompting calls for safety precautions as peak hunting season continues.

Wyoming is the most at risk of hunting accidents this year, with the highest risk score of 9.6. During 2024, there were 2,601.97 long-gun firearm checks and 22,632.21 hunting licenses issued per 100,000 people in Wyoming.

Montana is the runner-up, with a risk score of 9.2. The state has seen an average of 2,758.19 long-gun firearm checks and 20,948.93 hunting licenses issued per 100,000 residents this year so far.

South Dakota ranks third, with a risk score of 8.5. South Dakota’s score was amassed by the 24,726.16 hunting licenses issued and 1,844.74 long-gun firearm checks per 100,000 citizens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following in fourth is North Dakota, with a risk score of 8.0. In 2024, the state has seen 2,168.06 long-gun firearm checks and 18,892.22 hunting licenses issued per 100,000 residents.

West Virginia ranks fifth, with a risk score of 6.7. So far, 14,976.97 hunting licenses have been issued and 1,931.73 long-gun firearm checks have been made per 100,000 people in 2024.

Experts at Anidjar & Levine have urged hunters in America always to take the relevant safety precautions to prevent a rise in hunting-related accidents.

A spokesperson from Anidjar & Levine commented on the findings: “Hunting can be incredibly dangerous; therefore, hunters must apply safety measures when participating in the activity. Hunters should treat every firearm as loaded by always keeping the muzzle pointed in a safe direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Before choosing to participate in a hunt, it's important to weigh up the risks of the sport. This study emphasises that hunting accidents are worryingly frequent, and it's expected that these figures will rise under Trump's relaxation of gun restrictions. To keep yourself and others safe during a hunt, always unload your firearm when crossing fences, climbing trees, or traversing slippery terrain. It is also wise to store firearms and ammunition separately and always keep them out of the reach of children.

“Be sure to let someone know your hunting plans, location, and your expected return. Your loved ones could identify the possibility of an accident if the venture does not go according to plan.”

This information was provided by experts at Anidjar & Levine: https://www.anidjarlevine.com