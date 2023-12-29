Whether you agree with them or thing they should be abolished, hundreds of people are being given awards in the New Year's Honours. There are lots of different ranks so you can see for yourself how deserving the recipients are.

Hundreds of people have been awarded a New Year Honour

Special honours are given to people who make outstanding contributions to their community and the country, with the New Year Honours acknowledging 1,227 people in the UK this year. They range from politicians, musicians and actors to senior diplomats and elite sports stars.

Here are the ranks in descending order and some of the people being honoured:

– Companions of Honour (CH)

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Order of the Companions of Honour was founded on June 4 1917 by George V and is limited to 65 members at any one time. Appointments go to those who have made a long-standing contribution to arts, science, medicine or government. One has been named in the latest list – Dame Shirley Bassey DBE becomes the 64th living member in recognition of her services to music during her long career which has seen her sell more than 135 million records.

– Grand Cross

Grand Cross (GBE) is the highest class in many of the Orders. Rugby great Sir Bill Beaumont, film director Sir Ridley Scott and Royal Academy of Engineering president Professor Sir James McDonald are named on the latest list, along with politician Dame Margaret Beckett and Dame Carol Black, who advises the Government on combating drugs.

– Order of the Bath (GCB/KCB/DCB/CB)

This recognises the work of senior military officials and civil servants. There is no Knight Grand Cross (GCB) in the New Year Honours, but former director of public prosecutions Max Hill becomes Knight Commander (KCB) along with Lieutenant General Robert Magowan, with Lieutenant General Sharon Nesmith becoming Dame Commander (DCB). Eleven civilians and six military figures are made Companions (CB).

– Order of St Michael and St George (Knight/GCMG/KCMG/DCMG/CMG)

Advertisement

Advertisement

This recognises service in a foreign country or in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs, such as the work of diplomats overseas.

– Knighthood and damehood (Knight/DBE)

These are usually bestowed on people who have made a major contribution at national level, who can use the titles dame and sir. Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis and Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin are among those knighted, and there are damehoods for author Jilly Cooper and MP Siobhain McDonagh.

– Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

People are recognised with this honour if they have a prominent but lesser role at national level or a leading role at regional level. It also goes to those who make a distinguished, innovative contribution to any area. Writer Kate Mosse, lyricist Don Black, who penned the words for Dame Shirley’s Bond theme Diamonds Are Forever, and England cricketer Stuart Broad were among the 106 people made a CBE.

– Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

People are made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire if they have a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally. Among the 236 honoured in this way in the latest list are radio DJ Tony Blackburn, Lioness Millie Bright and former cricketer Marcus Trescothick, for his work as a mental health ambassador.

– Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Advertisement

Advertisement

This rank recognises outstanding achievements or service to the community with a significant long-term impact. A total of 460 people were made Members of the Order of the British Empire in the latest list, including Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps, sports presenter Hazel Irvine and online safety campaigner Ian Russell.

– British Empire Medal (BEM)