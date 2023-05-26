Facebook users are reporting that one of the functions has broken

Facebook users across the UK have reported an outage with the social media platform this afternoon (26 May).

The website Downdetector, which tracks website outages, has received reports from hundreds of users with a spike from around 12pm.

Downdetector shows that several hundred people have reported problems, with the number expected to rise.

Although a particular issue is yet to be specified, Downdetector reports that 72% of people are having problems with the app and 21% are having problems using the website, while 7% are login issues.

People have taken to Twitter discussing they can not access Facebook dating while the site is down:

One person tweeted: “I woke up to my Facebook dating account gone . Maybe it was God bc I’m definitely not dating for a few years so.”

In response, another said: “Looks like everyone’s profile is gone....”

A third added: “Why is the Facebook dating app making me create my profile all over again. Comon.”

Another user wrote: "Was talking to someone and it was going somewhere and then META said “Nope..” and now the Facebook dating server is down for a lot of people globally. Even if you make a new account or switch FB accounts, it won’t work. It’s likely a server issue that will be resolved soon."

Downdetector took to Twitter to inform the public about the outage. It tweeted: “User reports indicate Facebook is having problems since 8:16 AM EDT.”

