A family are demanding Butlin's investigate the safety of their apartments after their baby burned the skin off her hand - simply by 'TOUCHING the radiator'.

Ashley and Leanne Williams visited Butlin's in Minehead, Somerset, for a five-day holiday between May 20 and May 25. The couple, who had never visited a Butlin's site before, stayed in the resort with their two sons and one-year-old baby Harper. On the fourth day of the trip, Leanne was horrified after hearing a piercing scream from her little one seconds after allegedly touching the lodge's radiator. Harper's hand immediately broke out in large, painful blisters - prompting the family to visit the local hospital.

Shocking photos show Harper's hand covered in six blisters which later scabbed over and had to be redressed twice a week. The radiator currently has a sign warning residents that it is a 'hot surface' - but the Williams' believe more safety measures need to be put in place to prevent further incidents.

Butlin's apologised to the family but said they had 'many health and safety signs' in their holiday units warning over hot water and radiators. Leanne, who lives in Birmingham, West Midlands, said: "I was packing the clothes away in the living room because it was our last day and I turned my back for two seconds and all I heard was a scream and Harper's hand was on the radiator. I never imagined it would get that hot and could do that to a child.

"Blisters appeared literally straight away and we ran her hand under the cold tap for ten minutes. She was screaming for hours. It was horrible. I took her straight to the hospital in Minehead."

Leanne and Ashley left Butlin's the following morning and took Harper to Birmingham Children's Hospital where doctors popped the blisters and bandaged the wound. The family returned to hospital every two days for three weeks to clean and redress the burns. Leanne, 30, said it is 'ridiculous' that the apartment radiators are able to get so hot - and says they are 'dangerous for children' in their current state.

Leanne, who works in hospitality, said: "I was so shocked about how hot it actually got. Even Ashley touched it and couldn't believe how hot it was. It was ridiculous. We would never have turned it on in the first place if we'd known it was going to get that hot. Something needs to be done about this. Other children will be burnt if something doesn't change. Extra safety measures need to be put in place - a sticker is just not good enough. It's dangerous for children how it is at the moment. I feel really angry that this is allowed to happen. I was scared this may have scarred for life. This could've so easily been her face."

Ashley, 31, said he was offered a full refund for the £530 holiday - but declined so that a full investigation could be undertaken into the safety of the radiators. Ashley, who works for a kitchen and joinery company, said: "When I emailed them with the complaint, they did get back to me really fast and were apologetic. They offered me a refund for the holiday which I declined because it's not about money for us.

"I wanted to know what they were planning on doing about it. Obviously if Harper had fallen over and hit her face on the radiator, what would that have done from the face? I sent them another long email asking what's going to be done about it. I don't expect my baby to be severely burnt from a radiator. I did get a phone call from the head office team.

"I'm not after money - I want something done. That can't happen to another child. If it happened to their face, they would be scarred for life. Someone needs to be put in place to prevent this from happening again. There needs to be metal railing on the radiators. It's meant to be a family-friendly holiday. I appreciate radiators can be warm but not to the extent where your hand is blistered - that must be 70 or 80 degree heat."

Somerset NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Minehead Community Hospital, said they did not record data such as where an incident occurred so were unable to comment.

