Family of four-year-old boy who died in Tregaron, Wales, pay tribute to 'little farmer'
Maldwyn ‘Gwern’ Evans died on Thursday last week.
His family have issued a statement through police paying tribute to their “keen little farmer”.
It says: “As a family, we are incredibly distraught by our tragic loss, and he will be greatly missed by us and the entire community. He was a loving son and a caring brother, who touched the hearts of so many.
“He lived his short life to the fullest and will be remembered for his captivating personality. He was an extremely keen little farmer who had knowledge and ability beyond his years.
“We would like to thank everyone for their support and kindness at this horrific time. It has meant so much to the whole family. We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy in which to do so.”
The statement was issued by Dyfed-Powys Police. Details of the incident in Ty'n-yr-eithin, Tregaron in west Wales, have not been released.
