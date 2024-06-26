The family of a four-year-old boy who died in the garden of his home have paid tribute to him. Maldwyn ‘Gwern’ Evans, died at his home in Tynreithin, Tregaron on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Picture issued by Dyfed-Powys Police | Dyfed-Powys Police

The family of a four-year-old boy who died in his garden say they are “incredibly distraught”.

Maldwyn ‘Gwern’ Evans died on Thursday last week.

His family have issued a statement through police paying tribute to their “keen little farmer”.

It says: “As a family, we are incredibly distraught by our tragic loss, and he will be greatly missed by us and the entire community. He was a loving son and a caring brother, who touched the hearts of so many.

“He lived his short life to the fullest and will be remembered for his captivating personality. He was an extremely keen little farmer who had knowledge and ability beyond his years.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support and kindness at this horrific time. It has meant so much to the whole family. We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy in which to do so.”