Family pay tribute to ‘one of a kind’ man who died after being hit by car in alleyway

Jake Neary died after being hit by an Audi A5 in an alleyway off Parramatta Street in Rawtenstall | Lancashire Police

Tributes have been paid to a “funny, bright and sensitive” man who died after being struck by a car in Rawtenstall.

Jake Neary was struck by an Audi A5 in an alleyway off Parramatta Street at around 11.20pm on Friday.

The 31-year-old was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute to him, Jake’s family said: “Jake is one of a kind. Anyone who knows Jake will know he’s a character.

“His positive energy never failed to light up any room with his quick-witted humour and he was never without a story to tell.

“Jake is funny, bright and sensitive. He lived every day doing what he loved and enjoyed his life to the fullest.

“He was at his happiest on the golf course or having a laugh over a few beers with his friends. He was always and will forever be the entertainer.

“Sport was Jake’s everything. From playing football at Haslingden Juniors Football Club to running for Rossendale Harriers, but his main love was for cricket and golf.

“He was a great bowler; a talented golfer and he always knew how to keep everyone laughing.

His family described his as a "talented golfer" who "always knew how to keep everyone laughing" | Lancashire Police

“He was a larger-than-life character, a team player and a joker that never took life too seriously.

“And he was so much more, he was intelligent, kind and happy. He was competitive, even on a quiz night. He loved his music; a bit of George Benson to start the weekend he’d say. He loved to read biographies, and we all know Jake loved his food.

“We have been comforted by the many kind messages from everyone who loved Jake, it is a testament to who he is as a person. We truly know how well he is loved by so many.

"We are incredibly lucky to call Jake our son, brother, nephew and cousin and to have been blessed with him in our life for 31 years. We will always love him, and he will be in our hearts forever.

Officers urged anyone with information that could help them with their investigation to call 101 | Lancashire Police

“As a family with the support of good friends we will continue to live every day keeping Jake’s memory alive.

“He will never be forgotten, and Jake will continue to make an impact in this world. He will leave a lasting impression on all our lives.”

Officers urged anyone with information that could help them with their investigation to contact them.