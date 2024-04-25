The heartbroken family of a young dad have paid tribute to him. Father-of-one Jordan Mason died suddenly earlier this month aged 28. He is survived by his four-year-old daughter Aidrianna, wife Cecelia as well as numerous family and friends. Jordan met Cecelia eight years ago and married in June last year.

She describes him as a man with a heart of gold who would do anything for anyone. Cecelia said: “I used to always have to warn people, he had no filter! He was always out doing something, he was never ever on his own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He was car mad, he was out morning until night doing something with cars with his uncle. I knew all the family growing up and I was best friends with his sister. He had a heart of gold, he would do anything for anyone, I never needed to ask for anything he just did everything.”

Jordan died just a few weeks before his 29th birthday, on which the family held a balloon release in his memory.

A Gofundme page has been set up to help pay for his funeral, with any money left over being set aside for Aidrianna.

Cecelia added: “He was an amazing dad. We always used to say ‘I’m bad cop and he’s good cop’ because if I said no she would go running to her dad and he would say yes and go ‘come on let’s go the toy shop’. She is such a daddy’s girl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Any money raised will be for him to celebrate his life and then anything left over will go into a savings account for our daughter when she’s older. It was his birthday on April 20 so we all did a balloon release and celebrated for him there.”

The tribute paid to Jordan on the Gofundme page said: “The loss of a Dad, Husband, Son, Grandson, Brother, Nephew, Friend has all broken everyone who knew him close or far. This has had a massive impact on everyone. Everybody knew Jordan and we all have a memory or more that will stick with us for the rest of our lives. Always a smile on his face, always doing his passion with building modifying cars, and the laughs everyone will have had with him.”