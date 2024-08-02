Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wedding planning for social media stars Martin and Bex has been handed over to the groom but not everyone is happy.

Fans on social media are in uproar as it was recently revealed that a Wigan couple’s wedding plans would be handed over fully to the Husband-To-Be – while he keeps his Bride in the dark about all of the plans until the big day.

Popular social media influencers Martin and Bex announced their upcoming wedding for Summer 2025, sparking major buzz online with their unique approach inspired by the hit series "Don't Tell the Bride." In an unconventional twist typical of the famous show, Martin will be in charge of all wedding planning, leaving Bex completely out of the loop until they get Wed.

The announcement has already seen over 5,000 comments on social media, as fans of the couple erupted into debate over their decision. One particular aspect that seems to have fans divided, is whether or not Martin should let Bex pick her own Wedding Dress.

Wigan influencer couple Martin & Bex have divided opinion with their wedding approach

One commented, "Yes let her pick the dress, you do the rest. The bride's dress is the most important thing on such a special day, no pranking for this."

Another supporter noted, "I think your intuition is spot on. Not only do I remember how excited I was to wear the dress I picked but felt beautiful the whole day. You are a lovely fella to think as you do, and I'm so excited for you both 😊." Yet another commented, "Yes! If the dress is wrong, the wedding wouldn’t feel right."

Martin is still undecided and is currently planning other aspects of their Wedding, such as the venue, travel and bridesmaids’ dresses, before coming to a decision.

"Some people clearly think we are bonkers – but we love doing things differently! And we LOVE entertaining people. It’s natural for us to take a normal situation and flip it on its head, it’s what we do. I think I’ll do a great job of everything, my only worry is the dress! If I get that wrong, I will be in serious trouble!" said Martin. "But it's a fun challenge and a true test of trust."

The couple's journey to the altar will be documented in a new series, promising plenty of surprises and heartfelt moments. They will be releasing content showcasing key aspects of the wedding, including choosing the dresses, venue, theme and telling the bridesmaids and groomsmen.

For more updates and to follow Martin and Bex, head to their Facebook page.