On Friday, farmers protested at the sites of major supermarkets including the big three (Sainsbury’s, Asda and Tesco) over low pay and unfair treatment

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
3 minutes ago
Farmers are fighting back, and are set to protest at sites owned by major supermarkets in the UK, such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons over what they deem low prices and unfair treatment.

On Friday (October 13), over 30 retailer sites were met with members of protest group, Proud to Farm. The group have a simple set of demands, and want fairer pay and better support for farmers, calling on the public and farmers for support.

Proud to Farm said via its TikTok page, where it is promoting the protests: “British farmers, British people – it’s time to unite, let’s take on supermarkets, let’s show the government – enough is enough.

“We all want the same Great British produce for the Great British public, only we can make it happen.”

Last month, activists called on chief executives at Tessco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl to change their “all too often imbalanced, short terms and wasteful” buying practices, claiming that farmers are “struggling to survive” and agriculture is “on its knees.”

An open letter was created and reached 100 signatures in quick fashion from the likes of The Soil Association, chef Rick Stein, Dragon’s Den star Deborah Meaden, and presenters Julia Bradbury and Jimmy Doherty. In just two weeks, the support petition now has over 60,000 signatures

