A pedestrian has been injured following a collision between a police vehicle and a van in central London.

A pedestrian has been injured following a crash involving a police vehicle in central London on Thursday morning (November 2). The vehicle reportedly collided with another van in the busy area of Farringdon. One pedestrian was hit but their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Footage shows the aftermath of the incident where the area has been cordoned off and both vehicles damaged close to the pavement.

Met Police said: "At around 10.30am on Thursday, 2 November a police vehicle was in collision with a van on the A201 Farringdon Road, at the junction of Clerkenwell Road.