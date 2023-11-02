Farringdon Road: Pedestrian injured after police vehicle crashes into van in central London
A pedestrian has been injured following a collision between a police vehicle and a van in central London.
Footage shows the aftermath of the incident where the area has been cordoned off and both vehicles damaged close to the pavement.
Met Police said: "At around 10.30am on Thursday, 2 November a police vehicle was in collision with a van on the A201 Farringdon Road, at the junction of Clerkenwell Road.
"A pedestrian was injured during the collision; their injuries are not life threatening. Road closures remain in place."