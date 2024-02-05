Police are appealing for witnesses after the man died following a collision involving a taxi

At around 1.30am on Sunday morning (February 4) roads policing officers attended Armthorpe Road following reports of a road traffic collision near to the junction with Sandall Beat Lane, involving a silver Fiat Scudo taxi and a pedestrian. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the pedestrian, a 43 year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

The driver of the Fiat remained on scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries. A force spokesman said: “We’re now asking for any witnesses to the collision or passing motorists who may hold any dashcam footage of the collision to come forward."

